Rescue Dog Can't Contain Excitement Over Best Friend, the Painter, Arriving

The adorable way a Staffordshire bull terrier greets a decorator when he arrives at the house has melted hearts online.

The viral video shared on TikTok by @lchevy6 shows her dog, Otto, excitedly running to the door with a toy and wagging his tail so hard that it knocks it open when he realizes "his new bff" is about to walk inside.

You could be mistaken for thinking that Otto ran around the house to collect his favorite toys for the arrival of his owner or close family—but instead, Otto's excitement was all for the decorator.

Otto's owner Laura, from Detroit, told Newsweek that Otto loves having guests, so in the week when the painter arrived every morning, the rescue pup would "wait patiently by the door."

These images taken from TikTok show Otto the dog waiting patiently for his new friend, the painter, to come inside his house and happily greeting him. Otto's owner said that her dog shared a "special bond" with the painter that week. @lchevy6

After the video was shared on TikTok, Otto's way of greeting the painter generated over 1.3 million views and more than 135,000 likes. The caption alongside the clip reads: "Otto's new buddy is here everyday and has been a great sport with Otto's shenanigans."

Since posting the hilarious clip, Laura explained that the decorator is thankfully a dog owner himself, so he's accustomed to a wagging tail and a dog's need for attention.

"Otto absolutely loves to have visitors and the painter came at the same time every morning for a week," Laura told Newsweek. "The painter is a huge dog lover with two of his own. So, he really loved spending time with Otto, even though Otto kept taking paintbrushes out of his bag."

Just greeting his new best friend at the door wasn't enough for Otto, as his bemused owner added that he "followed him round all day" as well.

"Otto gets excited for most visitors, but he and the painter had a special bond," she said. "The responses have been really positive. Most people have been telling me I need to have more work done so we can film more interactions."

With over 900 comments on the TikTok video so far, Otto's undeniable love for the decorator has pleased many social media users.

One person wrote: "I would have painted your house for free to hang out with Otto all day!"

Another comment reads: "Customers with furbabies like this are the best. We are sad when the job is done and we have to move on."

It's a common trait for dogs to bark at the door, but the behavior isn't welcomed by all pet owners.

If barking at the door is becoming a bad habit, the American Kennel Club (AKC) suggests desensitizing the dog from the doorbell sound by sending them to go and sit in a quiet place whenever it goes off. Encouraging the dog to be calm at that time, rather than distressed and loud, will help owners.

Another method to calm a reactive dog is to show them a delicious treat whenever there's someone at the door and praise them for focusing on the treat rather than the guest arriving.

