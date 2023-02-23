Staffordshire Bull Terrier Super Excited To See Vet Delights Internet

A Staffordshire bull terrier's cheerful reaction to visiting the vet is melting hearts online.

In a video shared by TikTok user @myla.thebluestaffy, an unwell Myla can be seen curled up in a blanket on the sofa.

"Myla being so poorly and barely moving for 2 days, so we took her to the vets," they wrote alongside the footage.

She certainly looks sick, that is, until her owner takes her to the vet for a check-up. The next clip shows an excited Myla wagging her tail furiously while she waits to be seen, as well as rolling around on the floor and doing happy little "frog kicks."

"Being the happiest/most energetic she's been the whole time we were there," the TikToker added.

"She did have an awful ear infection and allergy flare up, but she just loves the vets."

Dog lovers couldn't get enough of the joyful pup, with the adorable video receiving over 255,000 views and more than 40,000 likes.

Why Do Some Dogs Love the Vets While Others Hate Them?

The home of horrors such as doggy ear medication and soft muzzles, it's no surprise that many pets dread a trip to the vets.

Dr. Andrew Ciccolini, director of Galaxy Vets, said there are many reasons why your dog might personally hate vet visits, such as strangers, unpleasant smells and loud noises.

"Despite the best efforts of the veterinary team, negative experiences cannot be avoided entirely," he told Newsweek.

"The biggest thing to remember is if your pet hates the vet, it's okay. We completely understand and will do our best to minimize stress for all involved."

However, some dogs—like Myla—inexplicably adore the experience.

"Why do some dogs just absolutely love the vet!? Well, some just can't be bothered by the whole thing and find joy everywhere," Ciccolini said.

"Maybe we can learn a thing or two from them."

If your canine companion struggles with vet visits, Ciccolini recommends reaching out in advance, as the staff have ways to help manage your pet's anxiety.

"Sometimes medications can be given at home prior to your visit to help calm your pet," he said.

"Or maybe the visit can be done virtually and the whole thing avoided. There are other creative ideas as well."

'She Needed a Field Trip'

TikTok users couldn't get enough of Myla's glee, with Idek writing: "She's so damn cute."

"She's precious!" commented Cheyenne Blizzard.

"Her little froggy kicks!" said Julia Dunk.

"Those kicks are just the cutest thing I've ever seen!" agreed Jungkookarmyyyy.

"She needed a field trip!" said T_H.

"WHY DO BLUE STAFFIES LOVE THE VETS!?!" asked Chlo. "Our girl is the same!! So excited to see her Doc."

"My vet said staffies are their favourite because they are always so happy to be there," wrote Just another random.

While Leah17 commented: "I'm a vet assistant and can just tell she'd be one of my favorite patients of the day."

Newsweek has reached out to @myla.thebluestaffy for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.