'His Paw': Dog's Reaction Every Time Owner Has a Break Down Melts Hearts

A video of a dog caring for his owner during a breakdown following a house move has been widely praised online.

In the 33-second clip uploaded to TikTok, user Anisha Tagore, who uses the name aanishha_ online, explained that she felt very upset after she moved into her own flat.

The TikTok user could be seen sitting with her back against the wall while Kevin walked up beside her.

In emotional scenes, Kevin looked caring and placed his paw on aanishha_'s knee before resuming sitting next to her.

Text included in the video read: "So, Kevin does this every time I am having a breakdown so I decided to record it. He puts his paw on me as if to tell me it will be okay.

The caption read: "Reposting this from when I had just moved into my own flat, fortunately, I haven't cried like this since then. My Kevy."

Many dogs show empathy if their owner is in distress and will also try to help rescue them, according to a Johns Hopkins University study led by Emily M. Sanford. The study was published in the Learning & Behavior journal and attempted to test whether dogs have a prosocial and empathetic nature.

Since the video was uploaded to TikTok on April 11, it has attracted an estimated 1.3 million views and received about 162,000 likes.

Tagore told Newsweek that Kevin is a three-year-old German shepherd. He was roughly 11 months old in the video which was taken during the lockdown.

"We had recently moved into a new flat together. Kevin is a gentle giant. He has so much time for humans and will ensure you are aware he loves you, he's afraid of feathers and prams and hoovers but is not afraid to bark and lunge when the postman comes knocking. Once you allow him to sniff you and say hello, he will become your friend," the user said.

"I was crying in the video, it's all I had been doing for a few days and Kevin had demonstrated what he does in the video a few times so I decided to capture it.

"I was at my all-time lowest in this video and I think Kevin could feel this. I was losing the will to live, but he put his paw on me as if to say it will be okay, stay with me. As if to tell me I'm not alone. I've never had a dog before, Kevin is my first pet and he means the world to me."

An overwhelming number of commenters praised Kevin for being a great companion animal for the TikTok owner.

User Jade wrote: "His face goes so sad. This is beautiful and he will keep you strong in times of need."

NellyN312 added: "Animals are so beautiful we don't deserve them sometimes."

Marta commented: "Dogs are more humane and loyal than humans."

CurlyGirlBabe posted: "My German shepherd does the same thing for me too or when I'm throwing up he's always there for me."

It is unsurprising that dogs and other pets go viral online as the U.S. is a nation of animal lovers.

According to the 2019-2020 national pet owners survey carried out by the American Pet Products Association, about 85 million American families, or 67 percent, own some type of pet.

It added that Americans spend about $99 billion on their pets and pet products yearly and that at least 37 million millennials own pets.

The same survey sound that Arkansas was the number one state for dog ownership across the whole country.

