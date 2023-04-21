Funny

Saint Bernard Demanding Cuddles on Couch Delights Internet: 'The Funniest'

By
A St. Bernard called Izzy has left the internet in stitches thanks to a video of her demanding cuddles from her owner going viral on social media this week.

The video, shared on TikTok on Monday by the dog's owner, under the username St.bernard_izzy_willow, shows Izzy sitting on the couch next to her owner, who she keeps patting, asking for more pets. As her owner stops petting her, moving to the edge of the couch, Izzy follows him, patting him insistently until he finally gives up.

The hilarious post, which quickly went viral across the platform, came with a caption that said: "Izzy is the funniest Saint Bernard EVER is she even a dog?!"

Stock image of a St Bernard dragging his owner. A dog demanding pets from his owner has melted hearts online. Getty Images

Dogs are social creatures, who have a special bond with their owners, and they experience petting as a form of affection, according to the website of veterinary chain Forever Vets. Moreover, petting is not only pleasant for them but also helps their mental health.

Forever Vets continued: "While every dog is different, and some dogs may not want to be petted in certain situations, or by certain people, dogs generally enjoy being scratched on their chest, neck, and shoulders. Dogs may also enjoy scratches around their ears or along their back, and if a dog rolls onto its back to show its belly, it might be asking you to scratch its stomach.

"If you're unfamiliar with a dog, it's best to start scratching in the more generally preferred locations of the chest, neck, and shoulders."

Izzy's video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the globe. It has so far received over 503,300 views and 40,500 likes on TikTok.

One user, Erin2402, commented: "Looook at the hanging feeties! The hair so long and fluffy! Look at the way Izzy just sits so human!.... What happens if you tickle the feet floofs." And Erin2402 said: "Particularly the back feet floofs that were kicking you at the beginning." Maria Oaariki added: "She's so adorable."

Sharron wrote: "Awww she's gorgeous ... the way she's sat." And Javonne26 said: "I love the head going back and eyes rolling up." megannn427 joked: "They Look so identical. And user37901312557013 added: "My American bulldog used to sit like that and just stare at me so intently, I miss him, love dogs."

Another user, Déjà vu, commented: "I love how they think we are here to cater to them; whether we believe it or not, they trained us." And Gez Dodd said: "She's trained her human well."

Sue Wood32 wrote: "Beautiful doggie and best friends together for life. I love his way of sitting on the sofa" And Sarah_traveloften said: "She's like what am I suppose to do with these back feet." And TIDoubleGuhEr added: "OMVG! It's our Golden Retriever's twin soul. She's exactly like that."

Newsweek reached out to St.bernard_izzy_willow for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

