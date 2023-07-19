Dog's Sassy Reaction to Newborn Leaves Internet Laughing—'States His Views'

A dog has made his feelings all too known about a new household addition in a hilarious viral video.

With more than 4.2 million views since July 9, the TikTok video by @cutelittleidiots of cane corso Meatball telling his owners how he feels about their new baby has left people in stitches. He howls and groans, with the text overlay imagining what Meatball might be trying to say.

"But mooom..." reads the text, before adding, "I'm just trying to tell you something very loudly. The baby can't be returned after 90 days so I'm gonna need you to get a move on." When his owner says that the baby is here to stay, Meatball complains again as the text jokes that he is replying: "You're being extremely unreasonable."

From left: A cane corso dog; and a newborn baby in a crib. The internet has been left in stitches after Meatball the dog made it known how he felt about the new baby.

Accredited dog trainer Joe Nutkins told Newsweek: "There can be mixed reactions from our pets when a baby joins the family—from excitement and wanting to be involved at every stage, to worry, fear or 'jealousy.' Although dogs don't have an understanding of being jealous, they can absolutely show signs of feeling left out."

Dogs are a huge part of the family and, when a new member comes into it, is only natural that it will take them a little while to get used to things.

Nutkins said that it isn't just the presence of a baby that can confuse them, either. "Consider your dog's senses; they have better hearing, sight and hugely better scenting abilities. Something that changes suddenly with a new baby are things that affect the senses such as new scent with baby lotions, talc, creams and so on," Nutkins added. "By ensuring you have several of these way in advance, you can be using them on yourself so your dog is used to the fragrances."

It can also help to set up things such as the cot, stroller and baby gates with your dog there, so they can see them appearing. Making the new additions to the house known to your canine companion can help ease any anxiety they might feel once the baby arrives.

Of course, some dogs will take to the new arrival right away, like the Bernese mountain dog that has formed a close bond with a baby. Meanwhile, other pups may be more likely to think that your new-baby preparations are for them, like Kobe the golden retriever who assumed that a freshly decorated nursery was for him.

In more than 1,200 comments, TikTok users shared their reaction to Meatball the cane corso's objections.

"Meatball said what he said," wrote itme, while Cowboys20 added: "He clearly states his views."

"The earnestness in his eyes as he pontificates," posted Dannyp091189, while Big Duck Dog Treats commented: "Can't stop laughing."

"Dogs can feel left out suddenly with attention going to the baby from the family and visitors, so ensuring they get a little time with you still is important," said Nutkins. "Even a short walk with them, playtime in the garden or some grooming can really boost their self-confidence that the baby isn't taking you for themselves."

