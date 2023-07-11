DOJ Reverses Course in Trump Defamation Case

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has determined that Donald Trump was not acting within the scope of his position as president when he made statements included in E. Jean Carroll's second defamation lawsuit, leaving the former president to defend himself in the case.

Carroll is seeking additional monetary damages from the former president after a jury ruled in May that Trump was civilly liable on charges related to sexual assaulting the former magazine columnist in the mid-1990s. Carroll accused Trump of raping her at a New York City department store and sued him for defamation after he accused Carroll of lying about the encounter.

The second defamation suit filed in 2019 focuses on statements Trump made while still at the White House, giving the former president the potential of being granted immunity under the Westfall Act. The law grants federal employees legal immunity from being sued if the employee was acting within the scope of their office. The DOJ previously asked to represent Trump in Carroll's lawsuit, stating that the former president was "acting within the scope of his office as President of the United States."

Former President Donald Trump waits to be introduced at an event on June 25, 2023, in Novi, Michigan. Trump will no longer be entitled to immunity protections in his second defamation suit filed by former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll. Scott Olson/Getty

On Tuesday, however, the DOJ reversed its decision, writing in a court filing that the department "has determined that it lacks adequate evidence to conclude" that Trump was motivated by his job to serve as president when he denied sexually assaulting Carroll.

"Although the statements themselves were made in a work context, the allegations that prompted the statements related to a purely personal incident: an alleged sexual assault that occurred decades prior to Mr. Trump's Presidency," read the letter, which was signed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton. "That sexual assault was obviously not job-related."

The DOJ noted that Trump's denial of Carroll's accusations "continued after the former President left office," pointing to statements the former president made during a CNN town hall appearance in May that were added to the complaint by Carroll last month.

"The later statements are substantially similar to the three June 2019 statements at issue in this action, and because he was no longer the President when he made the later statements, Mr. Trump could not have been motivated by any interest in serving the United States Government," the department wrote.

The Justice Department also pointed to the previous ruling in Carroll's first civil suit that found Trump liable of sexual assault as supporting proof that the former president "was motivated by a 'personal grievance' stemming from events that occurred many years prior" to his presidency.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's press team via email Monday evening for comment.

Carroll was previously awarded $5 million in damages after her court win in May, but is now seeking an additional $10 million from Trump. The former president, however, has maintained even after a jury found him liable of abusing Carroll that he has "never met" her and that the accusations are lies.

During his controversial appearance on CNN's town hall event earlier this year, which occurred the night after the verdict was reached in Carroll's first lawsuit, Trump referred to the rape accusations as "hanky panky" and cracked jokes that were met by applause and laughter from the pro-Trump crowd in attendance.

"What kind of a woman meets somebody, and brings them up, and within minutes you're playing hanky panky in a dressing room," Trump said during the town hall.

Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, previously said that she was "a little stunned" by the statements Trump made during the live event but added that it was likely not "the wisest thing for him to do."