Donald Trump to Appeal E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit: 'Travesty of Justice'

Donald Trump has said he will appeal a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll after the Department of Justice (DOJ) ruled that the former president is not immune from liability in the case.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump hit out at the "political witch hunt" against him after the DOJ announced the former president was not acting under the scope of office when he allegedly made defamatory statements in 2019 about the former Elle columnist while denying he sexually assaulted her.

These include suggesting the attack never occurred as Carroll "is not my type" and claiming she made up the assault to increase sales of her book.

The decision means the DOJ will not substitute itself as the defendant in the lawsuit, which would effectively end Carroll's case as the government cannot be sued for defamation. The former president must defend himself in the case and is at risk of being found liable for defaming Carroll once again.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares at a Republican volunteer recruiting event on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump announced he will appeal E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Trump has now described the decision as a "travesty of justice" and that he will appeal Carroll's lawsuit while once again claiming Carroll came forward with the abuse claims for publicity.

"The Carroll civil case against me is a Miscarriage of Justice and a total Scam. The trial was very unfair, with the other side being able to do and present virtually anything they wanted, and our side being largely and wrongfully shut down by an absolutely hostile, biased, and out of control judge. My lawyers, due to their respect for the Office of the President and the incredulity of the case, did not want me to testify, or even be at the trial," Trump wrote.

"The net result of this horrible INJUSTICE, where a completely unknown to me woman made up a ridiculous story, wrote it in a book to increase publicity and sales, I correctly disputed the story and got sued for Defamation, whereupon a hostile Judge and Jury shockingly awarded a woman who I don't know, have never known, and don't want to know, $5,000,000, while at the same time throwing out the Fake Rape claim. WE ARE STRONGLY APPEALING THIS TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE!!!"

The defamation lawsuit, for which Carroll is seeking $10 million in damages, was filed in 2019 and is separate from the civil case in which a New York jury ruled in May that Trump was liable for sexually abusing Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, then defaming her character while denying the accusations.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.