Don Lemon 'Stunned' After CNN Fires Him

CNN abruptly let go of CNN This Morning co-host Don Lemon on Monday afternoon, a move that left the veteran journalist "stunned."

The news of Lemon departure from CNN came a little after midday Eastern time, with CNN providing a statement to Newsweek from Chairman and CEO Chris Licht. No reason was given for the decision in Licht's note, with the company head stating that Lemon would "forever be part of the CNN family."

"CNN and Don have parted ways," Licht's message read. "Don will forever be part of the CNN family and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on his future endeavors."

Don Lemon OUT at CNN. Here is the note from Chris Licht. pic.twitter.com/9zfcaXwQ5s — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 24, 2023

Lemon, in his message shared to Twitter a little after noon, expressed shock over the news, characterizing it as a "termination." Lemon also expressed frustration over hearing the news from his agent.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," Lemon wrote. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.

"It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best."

CNN anchor Don Lemon arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York City on December 6, 2022. The network let go of the CNN This Morning co-host on Monday afternoon, a move that left the veteran journalist "stunned." Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

CNN's official public relations Twitter account, however, disputed Lemon's version of events, claiming that he was offered a chance to meet with management.

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," the account wrote. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

Lemon joined CNN in 2006 and went on to host his own nightly news program, Don Lemon Tonight, from 2014 to 2022. In November, he began co-hosting CNN This Morning alongside Kaitlin Collins and Poppy Harlow. In his statement, Licht said that CNN is committed to continuing the morning show without Lemon.

While no concrete reasons for Lemon's departure have yet been reported, it came in the wake of several controversies surrounding the host, including allegations of sexism and misogyny. A Variety report from April 5 detailed numerous allegations of sexist behavior from Lemon toward several female colleagues, some dating back as far as 2008. Lemon denied the allegations, chalking them up to "anonymous gossip."

The host also found himself in hot water in February after suggesting that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not in her prime as a woman due to her being in her 50s. Lemon later apologized for the remarks, calling them "inartful and irrelevant."

A New York Times report on Lemon's departure noted that CNN recently had increasing difficulty in booking guests to appear alongside him, and had also seen his popularity with viewers decline.

In a statement provided to Newsweek, Robert Schmuhl, the Chair Emeritus of American studies and journalism at the University of Notre Dame, said that Lemon had "been skating on thin ice since" beginning his co-hosting duties on CNN This Morning.

"Don Lemon has been skating on thin ice since he began his morning anchoring chores at CNN," Schmuhl wrote. "Today the ice cracked, and the network decided to avoid future problems by letting him go."