Donald Trump Admits He's His Own 'Worst Enemy'

Former President Donald Trump says he is a little bit of his "own worst enemy" much like former President Richard Nixon while speaking with Fox News host Mark Levin in an interview that aired Sunday night.

"He was a very tough guy, he was, I guess some people would say this about me too, he was his own worst enemy," Trump said while speaking about Nixon. "I could say that a little bit about myself. Much less so than people think I would say."

Trump and Nixon comparisons have been discussed amid various scandals and legal troubles that have plagued the 45th president similarly to those faced by Nixon. Most notably, Nixon's resignation from office amid calls for his impeachment.

Legendary "Watergate" reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein said Trump's political corruption surpasses Nixon. The foreword of their book All the President's Men compares Nixon's deeds to Trump's actions during his presidency, in particular his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The reporters also noted that Trump's level of corruption "exceeded even Nixon's imagination."

During the interview with Levin, Trump discussed his relationship with Nixon where he often praised him as a "tough guy," something Twitter users were quick to criticize.

"His biggest regret was that he didn't fight," Trump said. "Because it wasn't really like him, and I find that very interesting." Trump then compared Nixon's GOP support to his own saying that, "I get along with people...Nixon didn't get along with the people in Congress, he didn't get along with the Senators."

During the hour-long Life, Liberty and Levin segment Trump covered a wide range of topics, including his former friendship with the Clinton family and the Russia-Ukraine War. Trump said he gave Ukraine "hundreds of javelins," and once again assailed the Biden Administration's withdraw from Afghanistan dubbing it "embarrassing."

Trump, who is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, accused Biden and the White House of being "morons" for their hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan that was marred by violence when an Islamic State suicide bomber carried out an attack that killed 13 U.S. service members and about 170 civilians.

The Republican presidential frontrunner also said the U.S. government abandoning military vehicles and weapons likely ignited Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambition. "I think Putin actually saw that and he probably got a little more ambition," Trump said.