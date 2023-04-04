Donald Trump's 'Special Allowance' During Arrest Condemned by Lawyer

A lawyer has hit out at the "special allowance" Donald Trump is believed to be receiving during his historic arraignment in New York on Tuesday.

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman was reacting to reports of how the arrest procedure will take place when the former president appears at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, where he could face more than 30 charges related to the Stormy Daniels hush money probe. Trump denies wrongdoing.

There has been speculation that the former president may go through a slightly altered booking process seeing as his arraignment is unprecedented in U.S. history.

Trump is not expected to be handcuffed when he surrenders on Tuesday following his grand jury indictment, nor will he be made to take part in a so-called "perp walk" outside the court due to security concerns.

Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on April 3, 2023. - Trump arrived Monday in New York where he will surrender to unprecedented criminal charges, taking America into uncharted and potentially volatile territory as he seeks to regain the presidency. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP/Getty Images

Trump is expected to have his fingerprints taken, but not his DNA. Trump will also not be made to wait in a holding cell ahead of his 2:15 p.m. court appearance, reported NBC.

According to Yahoo News, Trump will also not pose for a mugshot as is the norm in such cases, with the decision taken following discussions between Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, the Secret Service and New York City court officials.

On Monday night, Manhattan acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan denied a request from several media outlets to allow cameras to cover Trump's arraignment live.

In a tweet, Litman asked why Trump was facing some standard booking protocols on Tuesday, but not others.

"Lots of famous people are arrested and they still have their DNA and mug shots taken. If no cameras in the court per usual, New York procedure, same should apply for booking. It's a fundamental mistake to grant Trump this special allowance from the outset," Litman said.

Litman previously spoke out against reports that Trump will not have his mugshot taken during his arrest on Tuesday.

"It's a small detail, but that would be a very wrong early move I think," Litman tweeted on April 1. "It would be a flagrant instance of partial justice privileging Trump above all other defendants. Whoever in NY is in charge of this should rethink it."

Under New York state law, defendants are only required to give a DNA sample after they have been convicted of a misdemeanor or felony offense.

If Trump does end up having his mugshot taken, it may not be made public as per New York state law. There has been speculation that Trump's team may want the mugshot to leak or print it on T-shirts in order to use it as a 2024 campaign fundraising tool.

Speaking to CNN, Trump attorney Alina Habba said there is no need to leak Trump's mugshot if one of the former president is taken on Tuesday.

"Mugshots are for people so that you recognize who they are," Habba said. "He is the most recognized face in the world, let alone the country right now, so there's no need for that. There's no need for the theatrics."

There are also questions about whether the judge will impose a gag order—which are very common in criminal cases, especially if pre-trial publicity is expected—which would prevent Trump from publicly speaking about the case outside of a courtroom.

Following his court appearance and expected not guilty plea, it is likely Trump will be released on his own recognizance as he is not accused of any violent felonies, or believed to be considered a flight risk.

Trump will then head back to Florida, where he plans to deliver a speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night. However, what the former president is planning to say may be potentially hampered by any gag order imposed on him by the judge.