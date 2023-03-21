Donald Trump Lawyer Provides Update on Potential Arrest

Former President Donald Trump's lawyer has strongly suggested that any arraignment for the former president would now not occur until next week.

Joe Tacopina, who has given numerous media interviews and statements following Trump's uncorroborated claims he will be arrested on Tuesday in connection to the Stormy Daniels hush payment investigation, downplayed suggestions that a grand jury indictment or arrest is imminent.

It was later reported that the New York City grand jury will not make any decision on an indictment until at least Wednesday because they have another witness to hear from.

A source close to the Trump legal team also told CNN that should an indictment be announced, any arrest or move to ensure Trump voluntarily hands himself to authorities would not happen before next week.

Speaking to Newsweek on Tuesday, Tacopina said "we haven't been informed" about any possible indictment but next week "looks like the way it will be" with regards to a potential historic arraignment for the former president.

This is a breaking news story.