Is Donald Trump Getting Arrested Today? Don't Count on It

The proposed upcoming arrest of Donald Trump in connection to hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels may not take place until next week as the Manhattan grand jury continues its investigation, according to reports.

It was the former president himself, rather than prosecutors or Trump's legal team, who said that he will be arrested on Tuesday as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's inquiry. The MAGA Republican called for his supporters to protest, should an indictment occur.

Trump, who denies any wrongdoing, could become the first U.S. president in history to be charged with a crime if he is indicted. This is part of investigation into the hush money paid to Daniels to keep an alleged affair between the pair secret before the 2016 election.

Prosecutors are looking into whether the money Trump arranged for his attorney Michael Cohen to pay Daniels amounted to a campaign violation, or if any records were falsified when Cohen was reimbursed for the money. This was listed in Trump Organization records as legal fees.

Barricades were placed outside the Manhattan Criminal Court Monday morning. Local, state and federal law enforcement officers were readying themselves for a possible Trump indictment on Tuesday after the former president's calls for protests.

However, while an indictment by the grand jury is expected soon, officials are not expecting an arraignment or arrest of the former president until next week.

A source close to the Trump legal team told CNN that they have been informed by the Manhattan district attorney's office that an indictment will not take place on Tuesday. Should one be announced, Trump's legal team said they do not expect any arrest or initial appearance to happen before next week.

An unnamed law enforcement source told Fox News that officials do not expect the former president to be arraigned until next week because the Manhattan grand jury will be hearing from another witness on Wednesday.

Officials from the NYPD, Secret Service, and the Manhattan DA's office are also said to have met Monday to discuss the logistics of arraigning Trump. There are fears of further violence given the potentially historic decision, so increased police numbers and the closing down of New York streets are being talked about.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told Newsweek: "The NYPD's state of readiness remains a constant at all times, for all contingencies. Our communications and coordination with our partners in government and in law enforcement are fundamental tenets of our commitment to public safety."

Bragg had sent an email to employees ensuring that the Manhattan DA's office will not "tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York" following Trump's calls for protests.

The former president's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, said that Trump will surrender to authorities willingly, should he be indicted.

"They want him at 100 Centre Street [address of the Manhattan Criminal Court]? He'll be there, loud and proud," Tacopina added in an interview with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former president's daughter-in-law. "And there's nobody that's gonna make him cower."

Newsweek has emailed Tacopina and the Manhattan DA's office for further comment.