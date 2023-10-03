Donald Trump Attacks Judge's Clerk While in Court Room With Her

Former President Donald Trump attacked Judge Arthur Engoron's clerk in a now-deleted social media post while in the courtroom with her on Tuesday.

Trump appeared in a New York courtroom for the second day of his trial of Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit alleging that he committed business fraud. James accused the former president of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars to obtain benefits such as better bank loans and reduced tax bills between 2011 and 2021.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the case, ruled last week that Trump, his adult sons, their businesses and executives committed fraud, and will now decide on six other accusations, including falsifying business records, insurance fraud and conspiracy claims during the trial. Trump has maintained his innocence in the case, arguing that prosecutors are targeting him for political purposes. He has called for the case to be dismissed, arguing that the judge is biased against him.

On Tuesday, he extended his attacks to Engroron's clerk Allison Greenfield in a now-deleted Truth Social post while in the courtroom with her. He posted a photograph taken of Greenfield with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, calling for the case to be dismissed over the picture.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during the second day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 03, 2023, in New York City. Trump on Tuesday attacked Judge Arthur Engoron’s clerk in a post to Truth Social, sparking calls for a gag order against him. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

"Schumer's girlfriend, Alison R. Greenfield, is running this case against me. How disgraceful! This case should be dismissed immediately!!" he wrote. Despite his claim, there is no evidence of a relationship between Schumer and Greenfield beyond taking a photo together at one point.

Critics said the attack could lead to a gag order being placed on the former president in the civil suit.

"Trump is publicly attacking Engoron's clerk on Truth Social. He desperately is asking for a gag order," attorney Bradley P. Moss wrote in a post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Politico reporter Kyle Cheney wrote, "Trump, on Truth Social, is attacking Judge Engoron's *clerk,—who is literally in the courtroom with him—while calling her 'Chuck Schumer's girlfriend' and posting a link to her Instagram account. I suspect this will be an exhibit in some gag order arguments."

"INSANE. Trump is now attacking Judge Engoron's clerk. Gag order now!!!" wrote the organization Republicans Against Trump.

Trump's comments about his various legal cases, which critics say are inflammatory in some cases, have sparked calls for judges to impose a gag order to limit his ability to speak about the cases. Special Counsel Jack Smith has requested a gag order in the federal case surrounding the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol building. Trump has claimed that a gag order would prevent him from campaigning as he again runs for president.

Trump's business fraud trial is a civil trial, not criminal, meaning he may face damages, but not charges. It is separate from his four criminal cases, in which he also maintains his innocence. Legal experts have said the outcome of the trial could still significantly hamper his ability to conduct business in New York.

Engoron last week ordered that some of Trump's business licenses in New York be rescinded and that the companies that own some of his properties be handed over to independent receivers. Legal experts have described the ruling as the corporate death penalty, while former Trump attorney Michael Cohen on Sunday said it could be a financial catastrophe for him.