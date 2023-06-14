Donald Trump's Arrest Document Raises Questions

Social media users have raised questions after it appears that the judge who presided over Donald Trump's first court appearance on federal felony charges appeared to sign the wrong date on the former president's bond documents.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman, who is not expected to be further involved in the federal case against the former president, handled the Republican's initial courtroom appearance on Tuesday. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 offenses in relation to the classified documents case.

Following the arraignment, journalists shared Trump's signature on the appearance bond.

Trump, who became the first U.S. president in history to face federal charges, did not have to surrender his passport or restrict his personal travel following his court appearance as he was not considered a flight risk, nor did he have to pay a bond for his release from custody.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood after being arraigned on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges, including possession of national security documents after leaving office, obstruction, and making false statements. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

In response to the document appearing on social media, Twitter users noted that Judge Goodman appears to have signed the bond release for July 13, and not the correct date of June 13.

"Does anyone notice that it looks like the date is incorrect on the document? It looks like the handwritten date says JULY 13, 2023 instead of JUNE 13, 2023," tweeted one social media user.

Colleen Bartlett added: "Why does the date at the bottom look like it says 'July 13, 2023?'"

While tweeting to the accounts for CNN and Norm Eisen, attorney and former U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, Twitter user @ValorieDyck1 asked: "Judge signed date as July. Does this invalidate this document?"

Mistakes such as the incorrect signing of a date in a document are known as a clerical error and normally easily amended. Under Florida state law, the court can correct such clerical errors at any time on its own initiative, or on the motion of any party.

After leaving the Miami court, Trump gave a press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey where he attacked the investigation into him as a "sham," and described Special Counsel Jack Smith as "deranged" and a "thug."

"They are threatening me with 400 years in prison for possessing my own presidential papers," he claimed.

"Whatever documents the president decides to take with him, he has the right to do so—it is an absolute right."

Under the Presidential Records Act, which was implemented in the wake of the Richard Nixon Watergate scandal, all presidential documents must be sent to the National Archives when the commander-in-chief leaves office.

Trump is also accused of willfully obstructing the federal attempt to recover the classified materials, which he retained and kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort, and making false statements.

Trump's office has been contacted for comment via email.