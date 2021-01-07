Donald Trump Video Blocked on Facebook, YouTube Viewed Millions of Times on Parler, Rumble

A video message from president Donald Trump that was deleted by Facebook, Twitter and YouTube on Wednesday as a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol has been viewed millions of times on Parler and Rumble.

The platforms, which are pitched as alternatives to Twitter and YouTube and favored by conservatives, have continued to host the video despite concerns from mainstream rivals that it contained misinformation and could incite further violence.

"We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now," Trump said in the clip that was published as rioters were violently invading the Washington, D.C. building.

Collectively, the video has been seen at least 420,000 times via the Toronto-based video hosting website Rumble, uploaded by a variety of personalities including Fox News host Sean Hannity and the right-wing political commentator Dinesh D'Souza.

On Parler, led by CEO John Matze as a "free speech" version of Twitter, the account for Team Trump, the president's official election campaigning profile, shared the video on Wednesday and it has seemingly been viewed approximately 3.9 million times.

Thousands of supportive comments filled the Parler comment section. "We all know this election was a fraud," wrote user Ericj. "This was all a set up to hurt President Trump! The best President we've had in our history!" wrote user Debbielemaster. "No one has fought harder for us and we are grateful," said a verified user called Juliemrocco.

Despite being removed from the official Donald Trump YouTube account on Wednesday, versions of the video are still in circulation via legitimate news organizations.

A YouTube spokesperson said the video was pulled for violating its "policies regarding content that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Election" but noted copies with context and educational value were still allowed.

Facebook, which also removed the video entirely, a rare move for a social network that was historically reluctant to sanction the president, said both the video and another post that referenced false election fraud claims had been purged from the site.

"We made the decision that on balance these posts contribute to, rather than diminish, the risk of ongoing violence," two executives, VP of Integrity Guy Rosen and the VP of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert, said in a joint blog post on Wednesday. Facebook later confirmed that Trump's account would be locked for 24 hours.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Trump would be banned "indefinitely," at least until "the peaceful transition of power is complete."

The CEO said via his personal Facebook account: "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great."

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his...

Twitter, which initially placed a warning label on Trump's video, had also deleted Trump's video completely, deciding to lock Trump's account for 12 hours and warning that any further violations of its policies would result in a permanent suspension.

Banished from his profiles, Trump issued a statement today via the White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino in which he conceded his loss to Joe Biden.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," the president said, according to the statement. Trump had not tweeted again at the time of writing.