The Big Winner From Donald Trump's CNN Town Hall Wasn't Trump

For over an hour on Wednesday night, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins conducted a difficult town hall during which her combative guest, former president Donald Trump, pushed his own agenda and called her a "nasty person." And yet, Collins might emerge as the real winner of the highly debated event.

On Thursday, co-founder and senior correspondent of digital media company Puck Dylan Byers tweeted the unconfirmed "scoop" that CNN CEO Chris Licht is planning to offer Collins "a new contract to serve as the host of the network's 9 p.m. primetime hour." According to Byers, the move "could be announced as early as next week."

CNN has not confirmed the announcement, which remains speculation. Newsweek has reached out to the company's press team for comment by email.

Kaitlan Collins attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. Collins moderated the controversial CNN town hall event attended by Donald Trump on Wednesday night. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN

Collins could become the new face of CNN as the media company tries to establish itself as impartial and neutral. Last year, the news network sparked controversy after Licht announced that the company was taking a new direction and told lawmakers that CNN was moving away from "alarmist" programming—especially as the announcement was followed by the axing of hosts who had been famously critical of Trump, such as Brian Stelter.

During her explosive career, 31-year-old Collins has managed to remain somehow above picking a side on the political spectrum, and has received criticism from some quarters on both the left and the right. She covered the White House during the Trump presidency, and was banned from attending a press event at the White House in 2018 after asking Trump about the so-called Michael Cohen tapes.

Collins was the CNN White House correspondent for the 2020 presidential election, and was promoted to a chief position during the Biden administration at the age of 28. Last September, the news network announced Collins would be co-anchoring a new morning show with Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow. Lemon left CNN last month after a series of reported sexist comments that were deemed inappropriate by the company.

On Wednesday, Collins spent much of the 90-minute event clashing with Trump over his answers, which included several false or misleading statements on voter fraud, the Capitol attack of January 6, 2021, his alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, and the building of the border wall with Mexico.

Despite the fiery back-and-forth with Trump and his snapping at her, calling her "nasty," Collins handled herself well during the event, according to CNN. A CNN spokesperson told Newsweek late Wednesday night that "tonight Kaitlan Collins exemplified what it means to be a world-class journalist."

The statement added: "She asked tough, fair and revealing questions. And she followed up and fact-checked President Trump in real time to arm voters with crucial information about his positions as he enters the 2024 election as the Republican frontrunner. That is CNN's role and responsibility: to get answers and hold the powerful to account."

At the end of the town hall, even Trump complimented Collins on her handling of the debate, shaking her hand and saying: "Thank you very much, Kaitlan. Good job."