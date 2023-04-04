News

Donald Trump Could be Sentenced to More Than 100 Years in Prison

Donald Trump could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison if found guilty of the over 30 charges of business fraud in the indictment from a Manhattan grand jury for which he'll be arraigned on Tuesday in New York, according to attorney Lisa Bloom.

According to an exclusive report by Yahoo News correspondent Michael Isikoff on Monday, the former president will face 34 class E felonies for falsification of business records in the case which revolves around the $130,000 payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels by Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing and called the probe a political "witch hunt."

donald trump tower 2023
Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on April 03, 2023, in New York City. Trump could face 100 years in prison. Gotham/GC Images

Bloom, who's known for advising Harvey Weinstein and then admitting that working for the scandal-ridden Hollywood mogul had been a "colossal mistake," tweeted on Tuesday that each charge against Trump could carry a possible prison term of four years.

"If this report is correct, Trump will be arraigned tomorrow on 34 FELONIES. Each carries a possible prison term of 4 years. Bragg would not bring this case without strong evidence," she wrote about the Manhattan District Attorney leading the grand jury investigation, Alvin Bragg.

"Remember, this is the same DA's office that recently convicted the Trump Org for criminal fraud."

Bloom, who since 2015 has been a vocal critic of Trump and in 2016 represented pro-bono four women accusing him of sexual harassment or sexual assault, said she's convinced that the case against Trump is strong, going to the point of calling it "a prosecutor's dream" because there's a record of the former president giving conflicting versions of the story.

"Trump's lies about the hush $ payment are caught on video," she wrote on Twitter, proceeding to list the times Trump was asked about the payment of hush money to Daniels by reporters and denied knowing anything about it.

"Ap 2018: Trump denies knowing about the hush $ paid to Stormy Daniels. (Reporter on Air Force One: Did you know about the payment to Daniels? Trump: No. Q: where did Cohen get the $ to pay Stormy? Trump: I don't know.)," she wrote.

"Later in 2018, Trump says in a Fox and Friends interview that the hush money paid to Stormy Daniels 'came from me.' Oh, so I guess you did know about it? So why did you lie on Air Force One? We trial lawyers call this 'consciousness of guilt.'," she continued.

"Trump also said in that Fox and Friends interview that the payment didn't come from campaign funds. Right, because he was trying to cover up what was going on, and campaign disclosures are publicly filed," Bloom wrote in another tweet.

"Michael Cohen, who served prison time for the campaign violation he performed on Trump's behalf, conveniently has a recorded call with Trump from Sept 2020 where they discuss, in coded Mafioso type language, the hush $. Proving that Trump knew. Of course he knew."

Based on these premises, Bloom expects the 34 felony charges to be about Trump's attempts to "cover up evidence of an underlying crime, in this case the campaign nondisclosures."

Most experts looking at the case against Trump expect the chance of Trump actually serving prison time if found guilty close to zero. The charges against him would also not disqualify him from running for the presidency in 2024.

"The court case is going to go on for a very long time, and Trump has said that he's going to mount a rigorous defense," Michael Tappin, a United States expert and honorary fellow at Keele University, told Newsweek. "At the moment, Trump is still the favorite for the Republican nominees."

It's also uncertain whether Bragg would actually recommend Trump serve time in prison. The sentence will be eventually decided by the judge.

