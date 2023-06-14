Donald Trump's Court Portrait Was Wildly Different to Last Time

Courtroom sketches of Donald Trump have caused a stir on social media, with people discussing the contrast between the latest Miami arraignment picture anpd his Manhattan sketch.

Arriving in Miami on Tuesday for his hearing, the former president pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts related to allegedly mishandling classified documents.

This marks the first time the Department of Justice (DOJ) has ever charged a former president with a crime. This also marks the second time that Trump has appeared in court for an arraignment this year.

In April, Trump appeared in New York after a grand jury indicted him following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The D.A.'s office probed a payment of $130,000 by Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006. Trump denied any wrongdoing and denied having an affair with Daniels.

Mississippi Free Press news editor Ashton Pittman's Twitter post, showing Trump's two arraignment sketches side by side, has gone viral and been viewed more than 620,000 times.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the clubhouse at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Social media users have started comparing court room sketches of Donald Trump as he faces criminal charges for allegedly mishandling classified documents. Getty

The first sketch, by illustrator Jane Rosenberg, resulted in Trump being ridiculed and compared to Dr. Seuss character The Grinch.

The second sketch was penned by courtoom sketch artist Bill Hennessy and appeared to show Trump with softer features.

Some social media users joked about the differences and remarked that the latest sketch of Trump more closely resembled South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

"Why was Lindsey Graham in the courtroom? I mean, isn't that him in the drawing on the right? Or is the doodler delusional and thinks that's what Trump looks like?" Twitter user JFU2IE wrote.

Why was @LindseyGrahamSC in the courtroom?



I mean, isn't that him in the drawing on the right?



Or is the doodler delusional and thinks that's what Trump looks like? https://t.co/JsXsqWlvmG — Jon (@JFU2IE) June 14, 2023

"Today's artwork looks strangely like a younger Lindsey Graham," Twitter user Anna Chisholm wrote.

Today's artwork looks strangely like a younger Lindsey Graham https://t.co/0pCrZLYqGt — Anna Chisholm (@AnneEChisholm) June 14, 2023

Some social media users remarked that the two pictures side by side was reminiscent of a Goofus and Gallant comic strip. The children's comic strip appeared monthly in the Highlights for Children magazine and showed Goofus's actions as wrong and Gallant's actions as right.

"This looks like a modern Goofus and Gallant: Goofus on the left committing treason and Gallant on the right feeling reflective about not taking a s*** on democracy and setting the USA back a century or so," Twitter user Cat_Boy wrote.

This looks like a modern Goofus and Gallant: Goofus on the left committing treason and Gallant on the right feeling reflective about not taking a shit on democracy and setting the USA back a century or so. https://t.co/QK0A8xCWGA — Cat Boy Don't Need No Stinking Check Mark (@Cat_Boy) June 14, 2023

"Goofus and Gallant, 2023," social media user Stdpetemoss simply wrote.

Goofus and Gallant, 2023 https://t.co/irrgCWZc7D — Tom Long (self parody) (@stdpetemoss) June 14, 2023

Others simply complained that Hennessy drew Trump too youthful-looking.

After leaving court on Tuesday, Trump visited a Cuban restaurant in Miami. He also spoke to his supporters at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister and reflected ont he case against him.

