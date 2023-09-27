News

Trump Crosses 7 Prominent Names Off His VP List

Donald Trump 2024 Election Republicans Vice President

Former President Donald Trump has just ruled out selecting at least seven prominent Republicans as his 2024 presidential election running mate.

While delivering a speech at a non-union auto parts manufacturing company in Michigan on Wednesday, the former president suggested that all seven candidates taking part in the second GOP presidential primary debate at the same time would not be on his list of potential vice presidents.

"It's all over television, this speech," Trump said. "You know, we're competing with the job candidates? They're all running for a job. No, they're all job candidates. They want to be in the...they'll do anything. Secretary of something, they even say VP.

"I don't know, does anybody see any VP in the group?" he continued. "I don't think so."

donald trump vice president debate republican
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives to address the Pray Vote Stand Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on September 15 in Washington, D.C. On Wednesday night, he suggested he wouldn't be selecting anyone currently running for president as his vice president. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

When asked whether the remarks meant that the debate participants had been dropped from running-mate consideration, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung confirmed to Newsweek that all seven candidates had been ruled out, saying in an email, "President Trump was crystal clear."

The candidates that took part in the debate were Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Trump refused to take part in the GOP presidential debate for a second time on Wednesday, with the frontrunner having also rejected making an appearance at the first debate last month.

Political observers have viewed at least some of the pro-Trump candidates who took part in Wednesday's debate, such as Ramaswamy, as effectively "auditioning" to be considered as a running mate to the ex-president.

Meanwhile, polls indicate that the prospect of any of Trump's rivals catching him to become the nominee for the top job may be very slim. As of Wednesday, an average of polls from RealClearPolitics shows Trump leading the GOP field by over 42 points.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
