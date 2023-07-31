Politics

Trump Floats Potential Vice President Picks

By
Former President Donald Trump hinted at who he could pick as his running mate if he wins the Republican presidential primary.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday morning that he will be watching the upcoming Republican primary debate to see who he "might" consider for his vice presidential pick. The former president—who is viewed as the frontrunner to win the Republican presidential nomination, according to recent polls—has suggested he would not participate in the Republican debate, in part due to his solid lead over his Republican rivals.

"Let them debate so I can see who I MIGHT consider for Vice President!" he wrote.

Trump, who remains a popular figure among conservative voters who will likely dominate the Republican primary next year, looms over the rest of the Republican presidential field. Many of his rivals are walking a fine line between differentiating themselves from the former president while avoiding direct criticisms that could alienate his voter base.

Donald Trump on Vice Presidency
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. Trump has suggested he could use the August presidential debate to select his vice presidential running mate, should he win the GOP nomination. SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign via email for comment.

His resistance to participate in the debate has drawn some rebuke from his challengers. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has mostly polled in second place, said on The Howie Carr Show earlier this month that "nobody is entitled to this nomination."

The first GOP debate is set to be held on August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a critical swing state narrowly won by President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and will air on Fox News.

During a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Trump said he would be hit by a "hostile network" in addition to his rivals if he attends but that he has not "made a commitment one way or another." He also asked his audience about whether he should participate and was met with chants of "no" from the crowd.

Read more

Even though the 2024 primary has yet to begin, and not a single vote has been cast, many political observers are already speculating about who Trump could pick as his potential vice president.

A wide array of names have been floated as his potential running mate, including former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs last November, Florida Representative Byron Donalds, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace and conservative radio host Larry Elder.

Elder, who is also running for president as a Republican, previously told Newsweek he would be open to a vice presidential offer from Trump.

Despite speculation, Trump has remained quiet about who he would select as his running mate. During the 2020 election, he again ran alongside Vice President Mike Pence, who is also running for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Their relationship has soured since the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, which saw a mob of Trump supporters chant "hang Mike Pence" over his refusal to overturn the 2020 election results based on unfounded election fraud claims.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

