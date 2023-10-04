Donald Trump's Dance Moves Called Out By Melania

Donald Trump and his dance floor antics have been put to shame by former first lady Melania Trump.

The former president's recent address to the California Republican Party revealed that Melania has called out his dancing and storytelling for being "unpresidential."

On September 29, Trump spoke at the four-day California GOP fall convention, using the platform to talk about his re-election campaign for 2024 and managing to keep the audience entertained as he spoke.

While addressing the subject of men and women in sport, he recounted a golf trip with former NFL player Brian Urlacher a couple of months ago.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the California GOP fall convention in Anaheim, California, on September 29, 2023. Trump revealed that his wife does not like it when he dances to his campaign music. David McNew/Getty Images

He compared Urlacher's size to his manager. "She's the size of his leg, maybe," he said.

Trump then told a story about a female weightlifter, and moved to impersonate her, but caught himself and stopped.

He said: "I don't want to imitate her. As you know, my wife, the first lady, hates when I do this. She said, 'It's not presidential.' And I said yeah, 'But people like it.'"

The audience cheered and laughed as he resumed: "She said it's not presidential, and I understand. She also has two things, that, and she doesn't like when I dance a little bit to the [campaign] music."

He briefly pumped his fists into the air and showed off one of his moves for a split-second.

"I said I have a problem because everybody wants it. They are screaming 'dance, dance, dance,'" Trump said.

It isn't the first time he has talked about Melania's comments on his appearance and presentation.

At a campaign stop in Iowa, the former president told an audience that she watches his interviews and that lighting impacts how good he looks on TV. In his speech he referenced how Melania said, "You didn't look good, too much light" and called out his production team.

The 77-year-old is the front-runner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Despite his current legal troubles, including four indictments he has pleaded not guilty to, the former president appears to be performing positively in the polls, which show him way ahead of his GOP rivals.

As reported by the polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight, data attributed to October 1 shows Trump with 50 percent support, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 18 percent and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley with 15 percent.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's press team for comment via email.