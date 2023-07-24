Donald Trump Accuses 'Deranged' Jack Smith of Election Interference

Donald Trump has once again attacked Jack Smith amid speculation the Special Counsel's office is due to indict the former president in the 2020 election and January 6 investigations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, the front runner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, accused Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland of "election interference" days after Trump reported receiving a target letter informing him he is under federal investigation in the probes into attempts to overturn the last election results and events leading up to the Capitol riot in January 2021.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing in connection to Smith's investigation, and has frequently accused all other criminal inquiries into him—including Smith's probe into the former president's retention of classified documents after he left office in which Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges—as being politically motivated "witch hunts."

The latest attacks come as Trump is reported to be on the verge of another indictment amid his latest White House bid and facing charges relating to conspiracy to defraud the United States, violation of civil rights and tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during an event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 07, 2023. Trump has accused Special Counsel Jack Smith of "election interference" amid reports of a new indictment. Scott Olson/Getty Images

"Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at recent poll numbers?" Trump wrote.

"Why didn't they bring these ridiculous charges years before—Why did they wait to bring them NOW—A virtually unheard of scenario? PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!" he wrote.

Smith's office has been contacted for comment via email.

Despite Trump's legal issues, which also include the former president facing trial in New York over allegations he falsified business records, he is still the overwhelming favorite to clinch the GOP presidential nomination next year.

According to FiveThirtyEight's national average poll tracker, Trump leads the crowded Republican field with 50.8 percent, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a distant second on 19.5 percent.

In further posts on Truth Social Sunday night, Trump continued to allege that the criminal investigations into him are politically motivated.

Trump also referenced the probe into attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, where Fulton County Attorney General Fani Willis' office is also rumored to be making a decision on whether to bring forward charges against the former president and his allies in the coming weeks.

"Just think of it! Between [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller, Deranged Jack Smith, and Congressional Committees, over 100 Million Dollars has been spent investigating me since I came down the escalator in Trump Tower," Trump said. "Biden is a criminal, and almost no money, by comparison, has been spent investigating him. Get smart, Republicans, they are trying to steal the Election from you.

"Merrick Garland, Deranged Jack Smith, and coordinating Democrat 'Prosecutors' in New York and Atlanta, have become the Campaign Managers for the most corrupt and incompetent President in United States history, Joe Biden! Who would have thought this could happen in our once great Country?"