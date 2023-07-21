Former President Donald Trump was dealt a massive legal blow by one of his own appointees, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

Cannon has set a May 20, 2024, trial date for the case against Trump, despite efforts from the former president's legal team to push the start of the trial until after the 2024 election, arguing that he could not get a fair trial while running for the White House.

In an order released Friday, Cannon laid out a rough timeline on how she expects the case to proceed. Although she did not grant the Department of Justice's request for a mid-December trial date, she did set the start date to less than six months before the next presidential election.

"Upon review of the parties' competing arguments, it is clear to the Court that a continuance is warranted and in accordance with the requirements of the Speedy Trial Act," Cannon wrote.

Former President Donald Trump leaves a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2023. Judge Aileen Cannon has set the date for the trial in Trump's classified documents case. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign via email for comment.

Trump was charged in June with 37 federal charges, including unlawfully retaining government secrets and conspiring to obstruct justice, over the alleged mishandling of classified records. In a separate Manhattan case, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to the hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Cannon's timeline will give Trump roughly a month between the two criminal trials. With the Manhattan trial set to begin in late March, the first trial will likely conclude in mid-April, several weeks before the federal trial starts on May 20, 2024.

The trial will take place in U.S. District Court in Fort Pierce, Florida.

It puts the Mar-a-Lago trial right before the 2024 Republican National Convention, which has been scheduled for the weekend of July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Republican Party will choose its official presidential nominee at the event. Polls continue to show Trump as the leading contender by a large margin in the crowded field.

Cannon has faced scrutiny and calls to recuse herself from the Mar-a-Lago case because of a series of decisions she made last year that were seen as being sympathetic to Trump and in his favor. Her controversial appointment of a special master in the case was widely criticized by legal experts across the ideological spectrum and was ultimately overturned by a conservative appeals court that found Cannon has "improperly exercised equitable jurisdiction."

Many have been waiting to see whether she would once again side with the former president, who nominated her to her post in May 2020, when deciding the trial start date. If she were to agree to delay the start date until after the 2024 election and Trump was to win the general election, he would be immune from prosecution as president. A Justice Department, under Trump's leadership, could also withdraw the charges altogether.

Update 07/21/23, 10:42 a.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information and to note that the Trump campaign had been contacted for comment.