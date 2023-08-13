Donald Trump Dismisses 'Wise Guy' Question About Potential Plea Deal

Donald Trump strongly denied what he called a "wise guy" question about whether he would take a plea deal over the investigation into the January 6 riot in Washington D.C.

The former president took questions near his "Trump Force One" private jet. during his visit to Des Moines, Iowa, last week.

Trump, who continues to dominate the race for the Republican nomination, was indicted on four federal charges that stemmed from the Department of Justice probe into the 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.

During Right Side Broadcast Network's (RSBN) coverage of the visit, Trump was questioned about whether he would consider a plea deal, a query he pushed back on.

In response, Trump said: "I don't take plea deals. We did nothing wrong. We don't ever take a plea deal. We don't take plea deals. It's a wise guy question. You're just a wise guy. We don't take plea deals, because I did nothing wrong. It's called election interference."

A segment of the RSBN coverage was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, by conservative personality Collin Rugg on August 2. Since being shared, the clip has been viewed an estimated 1.7 million times.

The charges against Trump include conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts against him.

Trump has been critical of the probe into the allegations that he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election when his supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

Hundreds of Trump's supporters have been charged over their alleged participation in the deadly January 6 insurrection in which nearly 140 police officers suffered injuries.

Trump has continued to falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged against him due to widespread voter fraud and that the current indictments against him are an attempt to interfere in the 2024 presidential vote.

Despite the legal issues Trump faces, he continues to comfortably lead the GOP nomination race with an estimated 53 percent according to a Thursday, August 10, Cygnal poll.

The survey also showed that Trump's closest rivals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy were on 10 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

According to Cygnal, which holds an "A" rating from poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, the survey asked 2,000 U.S. adults from across the nation about their preferred option.

