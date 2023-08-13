Donald Trump's legal problems could be about to get worse as former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan is among those who have been called to testify before a grand jury on Tuesday in connection with Trump's alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Trump has in recent days stepped up his criticism of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has led the investigation, as he braces for a possible fourth indictment.

Willis has indicated that any indictment in the case would likely come this month. Duncan and journalist George Chidi have been called to appear before a grand jury on Tuesday, they confirmed on social media, in the latest sign that Willis is preparing to seek an indictment.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is directed to his vehicle after speaking at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Trump is now facing a potential fourth indictment. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

"I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election," Duncan wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. "Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness."

He told CNN that he has "no expectations as to the questions, and I'll certainly answer whatever questions are put in front of me."

Trump has launched personal attacks on Willis. At a rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, he called Willis, who is Black, a "young racist" and accused her of having a relationship with a gang member. No evidence has been presented to support that claim.

Newsweek has contacted Willis' office and a Trump spokesperson for comment via email.

The investigation in Georgia was prompted by a January 2, 2021, phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state's top elections official. In the call, Trump suggested Raffensperger, a Republican, could help "find 11,780 votes" needed for him to get ahead of President Joe Biden.

Trump has been indicted three times so far this year, with the most recent focusing on his efforts to cling to power after his election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Department of Justice earlier in August obtained a four-count indictment that focuses on Trump's actions in the two months between the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters, which was fueled by Trump's false claims about the election. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith's team asked a judge this week to set a January 2 trial date in the case, sparking Trump's ire.

Trump is scheduled to go to trial in May in another case brought by Smith over his handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump is also set to go on trial on March 25 next year in a separate case out of New York stemming from alleged hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign. A New York grand jury indicted Trump in that case earlier this year, charging him with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all of the cases and portrayed them as politically motivated attacks designed to harm his 2024 campaign for the White House. He remains the early frontrunner in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, opinion polls show.