Donald Trump Could Lose 'Many Millions' in E. Jean Carroll Trial—Attorney

Donald Trump could be forced to pay out "many millions of dollars" if a court rules against him in an upcoming New York civil case, according to one legal expert.

Former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll claims Trump raped her at a Manhattan department store in either late 1995, or early 1996, though the former president has strongly denied the allegation, insisting the incident "never happened."

Trump is currently frontrunner to be the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, meaning the case could have a significant impact on who occupies the White House from January 2025.

Earlier this month, Trump was charged over claims he falsified business records to facilitate the payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels, a former pornographic actress, ahead of the 2016 election. The New York businessman pleaded not guilty to all charges, and has denied any wrongdoing.

Jury selection is due to begin on Tuesday for Carroll's civil case against Trump, at a Manhattan federal court.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Trump is facing a civil lawsuit from E. Jean Carroll who claims he raped her in the 1990s, which he has denied. Scott Olson/GETTY

Carroll alleges she was raped by Trump in a changing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store, after bumping into him and agreeing to help select a present for "a girl."

According to Carroll, Trump "maneuvered" her into a dressing room, where he "jammed his hand under her coatdress and pulled down her tights." The lawsuit alleges the future president then "pushed his fingers around Carroll's genitals and forced his penis inside of her."

Carroll didn't go to the police, but did confide in two friends, who confirmed these conversations took place in 2019, after she first went public with the allegation.

Trump has accused the ex-magazine columnist of promoting a "hoax," insisting he'd "never met this person in my life" when the claim was first made in 2019. On social media he added: "While I am not suppose to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!"

Dozens of women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, though he denies any wrongdoing and has never been convicted of any offense.

Carroll is also suing Trump for defamation in response to comments he made about her after the rape allegation first became public knowledge in 2019.

Speaking to Politico, lawyer Jordan Merson, who previously represented five women who accused Bill Cosby of assault, said Trump could have to pay "many millions of dollars" if found guilty.

He said: "Juries tend to be very sympathetic to survivors of sexual abuse, especially if there's any type of verbal disparagement thereafter. If the jury finds for Ms Carroll, you could be looking at a very significant damages award. Many millions of dollars."

Carroll is only able to bring the case thanks to the 2022 Adult Survivors Act, a law which gave those who claimed they had been sexually assaulted a year to sue their alleged attackers, outside of the statute of limitations, starting in November 2022. As the trial is a civil, rather than a criminal, case there is no prospect of Trump facing any jail time.

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump for comment via the contact form on his official website.

There is growing speculation that Trump could also be indicted over his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, with a county district attorney saying she will make her "charging decision" between July and September 1.