Read Trump Indictment: Charges, Details of Case Revealed

Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned in New York on Tuesday after a Manhattan grand jury issued an indictment against him last Thursday.

The unsealed indictment detailed 34 counts of falsifying business records and included invoices by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and various checks dating to 2017.

Trump denies any wrongdoing in the case.

This is the first time in U.S. history a former or current president has been arraigned on criminal charges.

Details of Donald Trump's indictment were revealed Tuesday after the former president appeared in a New York court and was arrested and subsequently arraigned.

Some uncertainty surrounded the case after a Manhattan grand jury issued the indictment last Thursday. The indictment made history, with Trump becoming the first former or current U.S. president to face criminal charges. The charges, which involve falsifying business records, are in connection with payments allegedly made to silence former adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 election.

Trump denies any wrongdoing in the case, including the women's claim that they had an affair with him. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at the arraignment.

Donald Trump appears in Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday for his arraignment on 34 counts of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. Steven Hirsch/AFP/Getty

The indictment document had been sealed, but the details were revealed after Trump's arrest on Tuesday when he appeared in court for his arraignment.

According to the document, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Each count included the date of the alleged falsification and brief information about where the entries were made, such as those relating to invoices by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen as well as various checks dating to 2017.

"The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about February 14, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise," the first charge read.

All subsequent charges had similar wording, although the dates and the entries differed.

Cohen is mentioned several times in the indictment and was a key witness during the grand jury's investigation. A former Trump ally, he has served time in prison for his connection with the $130,000 payment to Daniels. Once known as Trump's fixer, Cohen said he made the payment at the former president's direction. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to eight charges, including tax fraud and campaign finance violations.

Each of the 34 counts is a Class E felony. Each charge could carry a four-year prison sentence, meaning that Trump could face more than 100 years in prison if he receives the maximum sentence for each charge.

It is uncertain if Trump will face any prison time. The former president was let out on bail Tuesday afternoon and headed home to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. A spokesperson for Trump told Newsweek that the former president will make remarks there.

The live speech is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Eastern time.

Update, 04/04/23, 4:35 p.m. ET: This story was updated with more background and information.