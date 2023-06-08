Donald Trump Faces the 'Fight of His Life': Former Federal Prosecutor

The charges attached to former President Donald Trump's classified documents indictment are likely "much more severe" than the counts that he faces in Manhattan, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig said.

News broke on Thursday that Trump is facing federal charges in the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation, led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, regarding his handling of classified documents since he left the White House, and if he obstructed federal efforts to retrieve the sensitive material.

The indictment makes Trump the first former U.S. president to face federal criminal charges and arrives a few months after he was charged by the New York District Attorney's Office in connection to several hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has said that he's innocent in both cases.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on May 31, 2023, in New York City. The charges from Trump's classified documents indictment are likely "much more severe" than the counts he faces in Manhattan, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig said. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty

Honig spoke with CNN Thursday night about his perspective on the DOJ's indictment, including what he believed the charges against Trump could entail.

"The best indicator we have so far is the search warrant affidavit for Mar-a-Lago," Honig said on CNN. "When the Justice Department went to a judge, they said, 'We have probable cause to believe that three different crimes are committed. Willful retention, or mishandling of defense information ... destruction or concealment of government documents, and then third, obstruction of justice."

"Bigger picture, even without seeing the specifics of this indictment, I think it's clear that Donald Trump is in for the fight of his life," Honig added. "This is a man who has been sued, deposed, taken the Fifth, impeached twice, tried in the Senate, investigated by Congress, even indicted by the state authorities here in Manhattan. But being indicted by the Justice Department is different.

"This is a whole different ball game. The DOJ has way more resources," he continued. "The conduct here is going to be, I think it's safe to say, more significant than what he was indicted for in Manhattan. And the consequences, if he is convicted, are going to be much more severe than what he is looking at in Manhattan."

Trump attorney Jim Trusty later joined CNN's Kaitlan Collins, confirming that Trump is facing seven counts in the DOJ indictment. The charges, according to a summons that Trump's legal team received via email, include a "break out from an Espionage Act charge," Trusty said. There are also "several obstruction-based-type charges and then false-statement charges," according to the attorney.

Specifics on the seven charges remain unknown, as Trump's legal team was not sent the full indictment. The former president is expected to be arraigned in federal court in Miami, Florida, at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump on 34 felony counts relating to business fraud. If convicted, Trump could face up to four years in prison on each count, equaling a maximum 136-year sentencing.

If convicted of espionage, Trump could face 20 years in prison for each related count. A federal conviction for obstruction of justice could also carry a fine and up to five years in federal prison.

Trump said over his Truth Social account that his federal indictment marks a "dark day" for the country, and several of his Republican allies have spoken out against the development, calling it a case of "election interference."

A spokesperson for the DOJ declined comment to Newsweek.

Update 06/08/2023, 10:39 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and background.