Donald Trump Finds Himself at Odds with MAGA Followers Over Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump appears to be at odds with supporters of his Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda on the issue of Ukraine, following Turning Point Action Conference 2023 in Florida on Sunday.

The conservative organization's event, which featured Trump as its keynote speaker, conducted a straw poll that asked attendees their views on U.S. involvement in the war in Ukraine. There was overwhelming opposition to it.

Trump is the leading candidate for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination in the early stages. In a Sunday Fox News interview, the former president said he would give Ukraine "more than they ever got if we have to" and added that he could end the war in 24 hours.

Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action Conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The former president's stated support for Ukraine may put him at odds with many Republican voters. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The results of the Turning Point Action Conference's straw poll were announced by Charlie Kirk, president of Turning Point USA. He said on Sunday that 95.8 percent of conference attendees were opposed to U.S. involvement in the war in Ukraine.

"The most lopsided question that we asked is this final question, which is—so almost every single Republican running for the presidency is an enthusiastic cheerleader to send cluster bombs, munitions, and potentially American troops to eastern Ukraine to go fight Russia," Kirk said, during the event at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida.

No U.S. troops are fighting in Ukraine, and there is no indication that the Biden administration is considering deploying U.S. personnel to fight Russia.

Speaking to Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Trump again said he could end the war quickly if he were in office but added that he would provide further support for Ukraine.

"I know Zelensky very well, and I know Putin very well, even better. And I had a good relationship, very good with both of them," Trump said.

"I would tell Zelensky, no more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin, if you don't make a deal, we're going to give him a lot. We're going to [give Ukraine] more than they ever got if we have to. I will have the deal done in one day. One day," the former president added.

Trump's stated support for Ukraine stands in contrast to the views expressed by some Republicans. His close ally Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently took aim at $300 million in funding to Ukraine in an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Greene's amendment was defeated as 89 Republicans voted in favor of eliminating the funding while 130 voted against it.

Other recent surveys also found that Republicans are opposed to continued U.S. support for Ukraine as the country battles the Russian invasion that began in February 2022.

A Gallup survey in June found that 49 percent of Republicans were in favor of ending the conflict quickly "even if Russia keeps territory," compared to 47 percent who opposed this. Just 19 percent of Democrats favored a quick resolution that could see Russia keep territory, while 79 percent were opposed.

A Pew Research Center study published on June 15 found that 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe the U.S. is providing too much aid to Ukraine. This was up from 40 percent in January. A further 20 percent said U.S. aid was about right, and 14 percent replied it wasn't enough.

By contrast, just 14 percent Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents believed the U.S. was giving Ukraine too much aid, while 44 percent said it was about right, and 19 percent replied it wasn't enough.

It remains to be seen how Trump's publicly stated support for Ukraine could affect his campaign for the GOP nomination where he remains the clear frontrunner in its early stages.