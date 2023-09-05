Politics

Trump Rages at 14th Amendment 'Trick' That Critics Insist Disqualifies Him

By
Politics Donald Trump 2024 Election January 6 Republicans

Former President Donald Trump is raging against a "trick" that some have argued disqualifies him from regaining the presidency.

Critics of the former president, including some legal experts, have championed a legal theory that says the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution bans Trump from ever holding public office again due to a prohibition on officials who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" or gave "aid or comfort" to enemies.

Trump, the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election, has pleaded not guilty to 91 felony charges across four criminal indictments this year. While insurrection is not one of the charges, some have argued that Trump's role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol makes him ineligible regardless.

The ex-president denounced the theory in a Truth Social post on Monday, saying that it is an attempt by "Radical Left Communists" to steal the next election.

Donald Trump 14th Amendment Theory 2024 Election
Former President Donald Trump pictured at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 13, 2023. Trump has denounced a legal theory that says he is barred from holding office again due to the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment. Mike Stobe

"Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election," Trump wrote. "It is just another 'trick' being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in U.S. history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election."

While some legal scholars have dismissed the idea that Trump's candidacy is prohibited by the 14 Amendment, others disagree. Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus of constitutional law at Harvard University, penned an opinion article in The Atlantic last month arguing in favor of the theory alongside Michael Luttig, a former federal judge appointed by George H.W. Bush.

The theory was also endorsed by University of Chicago Law School Professor William Baude and University of St. Thomas Law School Professor Michael Stokes Paulsen—both members of the conservative Federalist Society—in a paper published in the journal University of Pennsylvania Law Review last month.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office via email for comment.

In the Monday episode of his Justice Matters podcast, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner insisted that Trump was "already disqualified" because the prohibition in the 14 Amendment is "automatic."

Kirschner argued that officials like Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson should use the theory to remove Trump's name from the ballot, predicting that any legal challenge to the move would eventually fail at the Supreme Court.

"In the states where they refuse to put Donald Trump on the ballot because he engaged in an insurrection, a suit will be brought, undoubtedly," said Kirschner.

"Once it bubbles all the way up to the Supreme Court," he added. "They will support the conclusion and the interpretation of the Constitution that says Donald Trump is disqualified from holding federal office again."

In a statement to Newsweek, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung previously described Kirschner as "a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis" who "has been shunned by the legal community at large."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC