U.S.

Donald Trump's Assets Might Have To Be Sold to 'Satisfy Outstanding Debts'

By
U.S. Donald Trump Letitia James Fraud Lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump may have to sell some of his properties and assets to settle debts after a judge ruled he committed fraud by overvaluing his estate for years, according to a legal expert.

Lisa Rubin, an attorney and legal analyst for MSNBC, was reacting to the news that Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling in a $250 million civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Trump had made "false and misleading" financial statements while valuing several of his properties to deceive banks and insurers to obtain better financial benefits and loans.

Engoron also ruled that the New York business certificates of the former president's real estate company, The Trump Organization, will be canceled, a decision that could have major implications for the company made up of hundreds of separate entities. Certificates of companies owned by Trump and his two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who were also named in James' lawsuit, will also be canceled.

Some of the former president's companies could now be removed from his control and dissolved, and the fallout from Engoron's decisions could deal a major blow to Trump amid his latest run for the White House, as he has constantly boasted about his business acumen during his political career. The ruling also resolves one of the key claims in James' $250 million lawsuit just days before the October 2 civil trial is set to start.

Donald Trump in South Carolina
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Summerville, South Carolina, on September 25, 2023. A judge has ruled that Trump committed fraud while valuing his estate, which could see the former president forced to sell some of his properties and assets. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

In a statement after the ruling, Trump said the "widespread, radical attack" has "devolved to new, un-American depths" and is planning to appeal. Newsweek has contacted The Trump Organization for comment via email.

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Rubin described how Engoron's ruling that Trump committed fraud while valuing his properties in financial statements—which include his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, golf courses and his triplex apartment at Trump Tower in New York—resulted in a "fairly dramatic relief" with the the cancellation of the New York business certificates.

"Within 10 days, the parties are required to recommend three individuals who could serve as potential receivers to manage the dissolution of those companies," Rubin wrote. "And on dissolution, the assets belonging to these LLCs—which include many of the jewels in Trump's crown—will be dispensed with on the recommendation of the appointed receiver, as approved by the court.

"What does that mean? That they could ultimately not only be transferred to entities outside New York but also potentially sold. And whether Trump will be able to maintain ownership after dissolution is unclear.

"Indeed, one possibility is that assets will need to be sold to satisfy outstanding debts, including any disgorgement of profits ordered by the judge. Remember: The AG has asked that Trump and his co-defendants hand over 'at least $250 million' from their fraudulent scheme."

Trump and his two sons may also be banned from operating any business in New York following the civil trial brought forward by James, as well as prohibited from applying for loans.

In his 35-page ruling, Engoron said that Trump's valuations for several of his properties were "wholly without basis in law or fact."

"In defendants' word: rent-regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party's lies," Engoron wrote. "This is a fantasy world, not a real world."

Trump attorney Alina Habba described the ruling as "fundamentally flawed at every level," and said an appeal is imminent.

"It is important to remember that the Trump Organization is an American success story," Habba told Newsweek. "The fact that this court summarily found that there is no question of fact, finding in part that Mar-a-Lago is worth approximately $20 million, and issue a decision of this magnitude is an affront to our legal system."

"We intend to immediately appeal this decision because President Trump and his family, like every American business owner, is entitled to their day in court," she added.

In a statement, James said: "A judge ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in years of financial fraud. We look forward to presenting the rest of our case at trial."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC