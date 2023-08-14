Why Donald Trump is in 'Significant Legal Jeopardy' With Georgia Indictment

Donald Trump faces "significant" legal jeopardy amid speculation the former president and his allies could soon be indicted as part of the Georgia election interference probe, a legal expert has said.

Georgia State University College of Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis was reacting to strong speculation that a grand jury may vote on whether to indict the former president under Fulton County District Fani Willis' probe as early as Tuesday.

Willis' long-running investigation has been examining whether Trump and his allies committed a crime as part of their attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Willis' expansive two-and-a-half-year inquiry is said to have examined a range from allegations from intimidation of election officials and a fake electors conspiracy, to claims of an illegal attempt to gain access to voting systems data.

Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, has denied any wrongdoing in connection to Willis' investigation, and accused the prosecutor of a politically motivated "witch hunt" with her inquiry.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Trump is strongly believed to be facing a fourth indictment of the year as part of Georgia election interference case. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Amid suggestions that Willis' office may indict Trump by Tuesday, Kreis said that the case against Trump and others is "very serious."

"Defendants, including Trump, are staring down multiple felony and misdemeanor charges that can carry a significant prison term and fines, if convicted," Kreis told Newsweek.

"And with limited pardon powers in Georgia, defendants will have to serve the sentences imposed. Donald Trump and some of his allies are in significant legal jeopardy."

Trump's office has been contacted for comment via email.

It is believed that Willis will be seeking to prosecute Trump and his allies using Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The statute is commonly used in organized crime cases and allows prosecutors to charge multiple people with separate offenses while working towards a common goal.

Under Georgia state law, if a person is convicted and handed a custodial sentence under RICO charges, they must serve a minimum of five years in jail, and a maximum of 20.

As Willis' case is a state investigation, and not federal one, Trump would not be able to receive a pardon from the sitting president should he be convicted under Willis' probe.

In Georgia, the power to pardon a defendant is granted by the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles, a five-person panel appointed by the state's governor, which is led by Republican Terry E. Barnard.

This means if Trump is convicted in Georgia, he would still not be able to pardon himself if he wins the 2024 election and enters office in 2025.

While it is still unclear who may face charges alongside Trump in the possible Georgia indictment, Kreis believes that there could be "well over a dozen" defendants, including several other high-profile individuals.

"While it's hard to speculate exactly who will be targeted by Willis, it's likely the same unindicted co-conspirators in the federal case will be charged in Georgia for election law crimes and a sweeping racketeering charge," Kreis told Newsweek.

On August 1, Trump was indicted under Special Counsel Jack Smith's January 6 investigation and later pleaded not guilty to four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy against rights of citizens, obstructing an official proceeding, and conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.

The allegations against Trump were detailed in a 45-page indictment along with six unnamed co-conspirators who were accused of aiding the former president in his "criminal efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election and retain power."

While the six alleged co-conspirators were not named in the indictment, they were identifiable because of the details contained as Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, fellow Trump attorney John Eastman, conspiracy theorist lawyer Sidney Powell, former Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, and longtime Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn.

In May, it was reported that at least eight of the 16 people who were under investigation over an alleged fake electoral plot in Georgia had been granted immunity.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump denied any wrongdoing in connection to the Willis' probe while still falsely claiming the 2020 election was "rigged" against him.

"WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION," Trump wrote.

"THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT, AND SADLY, PHONEY FANI WILLIS, WHO HAS SHOCKINGLY ALLOWED ATLANTA TO BECOME ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS CITIES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, HAS NO INTEREST IN SEEING THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OF EVIDENCE AVAILABLE, OR FINDING OUT WHO THESE PEOPLE THAT COMMITTED THIS CRIME ARE. SHE ONLY WANTS TO 'GET TRUMP.' I WOULD BE HAPPY TO SHOW THIS INFO TO THE G.J [grand jury]."