Rudy Giuliani Rants About Jack Smith Indictment in Emotional TV Outburst

Rudy Giuliani launched a fiery attack on Special Counsel Jack Smith, after an indictment revealed Donald Trump is facing four charges regarding his alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

Speaking on conservative network Newsmax, Giuliani, who was identified by his lawyer as likely one of six alleged co-conspirators in the case, accused Smith of acting "like an unethical lawyer" who is "sick with Trump derangement syndrome." Giuliani previously worked as one of Trump's legal advisers.

Polling currently indicates that Trump has a strong lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the face to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, meaning his legal travails could play a key role in the upcoming campaign.

The former president has already been charged over claims he orchestrated the payment of hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, and over alleged attempts to conceal classified documents after leaving the White House. The former president has denied wrongdoing in both cases, and pled not guilty to all the charges that have been presented before him in court.

Rudy Giuliani in New York City on June 21, 2021. The former mayor has accused Special Counsel Jack Smith of suffering from "Trump derangement syndrome" after the ex-president was charged with four counts relating to his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. Spencer Platt/GETTY

Tuesday's indictment revealed Trump faces four charges over his reaction to the 2020 presidential election outcome. These are conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.

In a statement released on the Truth Social website, the Trump campaign described the indictment as "fake" and claimed his treatment is "reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s," along with "the former Soviet Union."

Addressing the indictment on Newsmax, Giuliani, a prominent supporter of Trump's discredited claim that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden, branded Smith a "disgrace."

Referring to the latest case, he continued: "This one will be your legacy violating the right of free speech of an American citizen, never mind whether he was president or not. He could be anybody. He could be a homeless person.

"You don't get to violate people's First Amendment rights Smith no matter who the hell you are, or no matter how sick you are with Trump derangement syndrome. And this isn't the first time you've acted like an unethical lawyer, it should be the last."

Six unnamed alleged co-conspirators were named in Trump's indictment, consisting of four attorneys, a Justice Department official and a political consultant.

According to Giuliani attorney's, Robert Costello, the former New York Mayor is likely to be one of the six. After the charges were revealed on Tuesday, he said: "It appears that this indictment alleges that Mayor Giuliani is co-conspirator #1.

"This indictment eviscerates the First Amendment and tries to criminalize the existing administration's number one political opponent for daring to challenge the election results of 2020."

Last month, Giuliani conceded he had made "false" statements suggesting malpractice against two Georgia election workers, who are now suing him.

In a signed stipulation, he said: "Defendant Giuliani, for the purposes of litigation only, does not contest that, to the extent the statements were statements of fact and otherwise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false."

Giuliani is also being sued by Noelle Dunphy, a former employee, who accused him of "abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and other misconduct."

In a statement, the former mayor said he "vehemently and completely denies the allegations," which he described as "pure harassment and an attempt at extortion."