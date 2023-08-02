U.S.

Rudy Giuliani Rants About Jack Smith Indictment in Emotional TV Outburst

By
U.S. Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani Jack Smith 2020 Election

Rudy Giuliani launched a fiery attack on Special Counsel Jack Smith, after an indictment revealed Donald Trump is facing four charges regarding his alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

Speaking on conservative network Newsmax, Giuliani, who was identified by his lawyer as likely one of six alleged co-conspirators in the case, accused Smith of acting "like an unethical lawyer" who is "sick with Trump derangement syndrome." Giuliani previously worked as one of Trump's legal advisers.

Polling currently indicates that Trump has a strong lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the face to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, meaning his legal travails could play a key role in the upcoming campaign.

The former president has already been charged over claims he orchestrated the payment of hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, and over alleged attempts to conceal classified documents after leaving the White House. The former president has denied wrongdoing in both cases, and pled not guilty to all the charges that have been presented before him in court.

Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani in New York City on June 21, 2021. The former mayor has accused Special Counsel Jack Smith of suffering from "Trump derangement syndrome" after the ex-president was charged with four counts relating to his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. Spencer Platt/GETTY

Tuesday's indictment revealed Trump faces four charges over his reaction to the 2020 presidential election outcome. These are conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.

In a statement released on the Truth Social website, the Trump campaign described the indictment as "fake" and claimed his treatment is "reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s," along with "the former Soviet Union."

Addressing the indictment on Newsmax, Giuliani, a prominent supporter of Trump's discredited claim that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden, branded Smith a "disgrace."

Referring to the latest case, he continued: "This one will be your legacy violating the right of free speech of an American citizen, never mind whether he was president or not. He could be anybody. He could be a homeless person.

"You don't get to violate people's First Amendment rights Smith no matter who the hell you are, or no matter how sick you are with Trump derangement syndrome. And this isn't the first time you've acted like an unethical lawyer, it should be the last."

Six unnamed alleged co-conspirators were named in Trump's indictment, consisting of four attorneys, a Justice Department official and a political consultant.

Read more

According to Giuliani attorney's, Robert Costello, the former New York Mayor is likely to be one of the six. After the charges were revealed on Tuesday, he said: "It appears that this indictment alleges that Mayor Giuliani is co-conspirator #1.

"This indictment eviscerates the First Amendment and tries to criminalize the existing administration's number one political opponent for daring to challenge the election results of 2020."

Last month, Giuliani conceded he had made "false" statements suggesting malpractice against two Georgia election workers, who are now suing him.

In a signed stipulation, he said: "Defendant Giuliani, for the purposes of litigation only, does not contest that, to the extent the statements were statements of fact and otherwise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false."

Giuliani is also being sued by Noelle Dunphy, a former employee, who accused him of "abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and other misconduct."

In a statement, the former mayor said he "vehemently and completely denies the allegations," which he described as "pure harassment and an attempt at extortion."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC