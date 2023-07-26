Rudy Giuliani Admits Lying About Georgia Election Workers Targeted by Trump

Former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has admitted to making "false" statements regarding election workers the former president claimed had tampered with ballots in the 2020 presidential election count in Georgia.

In a court filing on Tuesday, the former mayor of New York conceded that he had made the statements and had published them to third parties, but said that such an admission would not change his argument that they were "constitutionally protected" and had not adversely affected the workers concerned.

Giuliani did not contest that "to the extent that the statements were statements of fact and otherwise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false."

The statement by the Republican lawyer came as part of a defamation lawsuit brought by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, who claimed to have faced harassment after Giuliani and Trump spread allegations that they had counted extra votes.

Rudy Giuliani is seen leaving the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2023. Giuliani is being sued by election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss for defamation. Getty Images/Alex Wong

The two were said to have removed ballots from suitcases underneath tables after the count had ended in Fulton County, Georgia. Officials in the state debunked the claims, stating that the absentee ballots had been removed from carrier cases while counting was still ongoing, the Augusta Chronicle reported at the time.

Newsweek approached Von DuBose, the lawyer in the case for Freeman and Moss, via email for comment on Wednesday.

Trump has continued to claim that the 2020 election was subject to fraud that denied him victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden—claims which have not been substantiated.

The lawsuit is one of several disputes Giuliani is currently embroiled in, including disbarment proceedings over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.