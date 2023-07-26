U.S.

Rudy Giuliani Admits Lying About Georgia Election Workers Targeted by Trump

By
U.S. Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani Georgia 2020 Election

Former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has admitted to making "false" statements regarding election workers the former president claimed had tampered with ballots in the 2020 presidential election count in Georgia.

In a court filing on Tuesday, the former mayor of New York conceded that he had made the statements and had published them to third parties, but said that such an admission would not change his argument that they were "constitutionally protected" and had not adversely affected the workers concerned.

Giuliani did not contest that "to the extent that the statements were statements of fact and otherwise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false."

The statement by the Republican lawyer came as part of a defamation lawsuit brought by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, who claimed to have faced harassment after Giuliani and Trump spread allegations that they had counted extra votes.

Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani is seen leaving the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2023. Giuliani is being sued by election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss for defamation. Getty Images/Alex Wong

The two were said to have removed ballots from suitcases underneath tables after the count had ended in Fulton County, Georgia. Officials in the state debunked the claims, stating that the absentee ballots had been removed from carrier cases while counting was still ongoing, the Augusta Chronicle reported at the time.

Newsweek approached Von DuBose, the lawyer in the case for Freeman and Moss, via email for comment on Wednesday.

Trump has continued to claim that the 2020 election was subject to fraud that denied him victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden—claims which have not been substantiated.

The lawsuit is one of several disputes Giuliani is currently embroiled in, including disbarment proceedings over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC