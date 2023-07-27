Donald Trump Gets New Sign He's About to Be Indicted

Former President Donald Trump just got another sign that a third indictment could be coming his way.

Video posted online Thursday afternoon shows massive orange barricades being erected outside the Fulton County courthouse in Georgia.

Trump and his allies have been the target of county District Attorney Fani Willis' years-long investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Speculations that a decision in the case would be announced next month arose after Willis said in May that her staff would be working remotely for the first three weeks of August. Trump isn't the only one who could be charged. The forewoman of the special grand jury that heard evidence in the case strongly hinted in February that the former president was among more than a dozen people that jurors recommended for indictment.

Newsweek reached out to Willis' office via email on Thursday afternoon for comment.

The security barriers outside the Fulton courthouse resemble the setup from March in New York City, before Trump's indictment in Manhattan.

Barricades erected outside the Fulton County courthouse now. Looks like preparation for some big legal news… pic.twitter.com/3QOccQOMnf — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) July 27, 2023

New York City police were seen placing security barricades outside Manhattan Criminal Court and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office during the last weeks of March. On the last day of the month, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump, accusing him of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments made to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.

Shortly after the announcement, additional barriers were assembled outside of Trump Tower and tens of thousands of police officers were placed on standby as the city braced for protests. The Manhattan indictment was the first against Trump and the first against any former U.S. president.

Trump was also indicted in June by the Justice Department in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. He was charged with 37 federal felonies, including 31 counts of willfully retaining national defense information.

Barricades and police tape were also set up around the U.S. courthouse in Miami, Florida, ahead of the former president's arraignment in the federal case on June 13.

The Superior Court building of Fulton County in Atlanta, Georgia, is pictured on August 31, 2022. Videos show giant orange security barriers being assembled outside the courthouse, which could mean a third indictment is coming for ex-President Donald Trump. Megan Varner/Getty

The barricades aren't the only sign that another indictment could be coming Trump's way.

Last month, the former president sparked speculations that Willis would announce charges soon, after he made a post to Truth Social resembling the one he made in the days before the Manhattan indictment.

"I predict that the Racist District Attorney in Atlanta, with the per capita WORST crime record in the Country, Fani Willis, where murderers 'get away with murder,' and are seldom charged and almost never prosecuted, will be dropping all charges against me for lack of a case," Trump wrote on June 30.

Similarly, Trump made a post before Bragg handed down the New York indictment, saying the Manhattan district attorney "already dropped the case," calling the probe "fake" and claimed that prosecutors had "absolutely nothing" on him.

There's also another potential indictment looming over Trump. The Justice Department is expected to soon make an announcement in the investigation related to Trump's actions in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump's lawyers met with Special Counsel Jack Smith's team on Thursday, just a week after the former president received a letter informing him that he was the target of the probe.

"My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social after the meeting.