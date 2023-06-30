Donald Trump Sparks Suspicion He's About to Be Indicted Again

Former President Donald Trump's defense against the investigation into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia has sparked new speculation that he could soon be indicted again.

On Friday, Trump made a post to Truth Social, his social media platform, that resembled the one he made days before he was indicted in Manhattan earlier this year, predicting that charges would soon be dropped due to a lack of evidence.

"I predict that the Racist District Attorney in Atlanta, with the per capita WORST crime record in the Country, Fani Willis, where murderers 'get away with murder,' and are seldom charged and almost never prosecuted, will be dropping all charges against me for lack of a case," the former president wrote.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' sweeping investigation into Trump began two years ago after it was discovered that he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and implored him to "find" more than 11,000 votes needed to win the state in 2020 in order to beat Joe Biden. Since then, the probe has expanded to include Trump's associates, a fake elector scheme, threats and harassments against election workers, and efforts by unauthorized individuals to access voting machines. Trump has maintained his innocence in the case.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks to the Georgia state GOP convention on June 10 in Columbus, Georgia. Trump's defense against the investigation into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia has sparked new speculations that he could soon be indicted again. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Meanwhile two other investigations, both state and federal, led to indictments for Trump the past few months. Prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office and the Department of Justice (DOJ) charged the former president in relation to hush money payments his 2016 campaign made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and for mishandling confidential and classified documents that were discovered at his Mar-a-Lago home, respectively.

Days before Trump became the first former president in American history to face criminal charges, he suggested that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "already dropped the case," calling the probe "fake" and claimed that prosecutors had "absolutely nothing" on him. However on March 30, he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.

A little over a month after the Manhattan indictment, the DOJ announced that Trump had been charged with 37 felony counts for his alleged mishandling of national security documents, which the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago a year-and-a-half after he left the White House. Of those 37 counts, 31 fall under the Espionage Act.

The former president plead not guilty in both of those cases.

"This makes me think that he, or his lawyers, were told something. Maybe not, but this seems rather random for him to make this prediction today," attorney and former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

This makes me think that he, or his lawyers, were told something. Maybe not, but this seems rather random for him to make this prediction today. pic.twitter.com/VakCVDFnVD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 30, 2023

Palmer Report, a liberal fake news website, also jumped at the conclusion on Twitter and wrote, "Trump just announced that he expects Fani Willis will be dropping all charges against him. In other words, Trump now knows Fani Willis is indicting him for sure."

Trump just announced that he expects Fani Willis will be dropping all charges against him. In other words, Trump now knows Fani Willis is indicting him for sure. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 30, 2023

Newsweek reached out to Willis' office for comment.

On Friday, Trump again defended the conversation he had with Raffensperger in 2020 regarding the election and wrote on Truth Social, "I made a PERFECTLY LEGAL PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, ABOUT AN ELECTION THAT I STRONGLY FEEL WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN."

He added: "NONE of the MANY LAWYERS on the call minded my words, or even hinted at wrongdoing. SCAM!"