Donald Trump's Inner Circle Will Flip on Him to 'Save Themselves'–Attorney

Members of Donald Trump's inner circle will be quick to "flip" on the former president to ensure they will not be prosecuted in the classified documents investigation, according to a legal expert.

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, was reacting to reports that Trump has been indicted on at least seven criminal charges over allegations the former president retained classified materials after leaving the White House and obstructed federal attempts to retrieve them.

The details of the indictment have not been revealed as it is currently sealed, but Trump announced on Truth Social that he has been informed about the upcoming charges in the "boxes hoax" and will appear at a courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation.

Trump's lawyer, James Trusty, told CNN on Thursday that one of the charges the former president faces falls under the Espionage Act; other charges related to obstruction of justice and the destruction or falsification of records, Trusty said.

Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. An attorney has suggested members of Trump's inner circle may "flip" on the former president as part of the classified documents investigation. Getty Images/Brandon Bell

Without mentioning names, Rahmani told Newsweek: "It's not going to be hard for federal prosecutors to get people from Trump's inner circle to flip on him. Anyone who might be indicted as a co-conspirator would most likely be a white-collar type who would roll very easily to save themselves, unlike a career criminal who would go to extraordinary lengths to avoid cooperating."

"Trump has a long history of mistreating members of his inner circle and cycling through lawyers and staff members very quickly. So investigators have a large pool of potentially disgruntled employees to lean on for testimony," Rahmani said.

The indictment arrived following a series of developments in the investigation that suggested that it was drawing to a close. This included reports that Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows, a potential key witness, had testified before a grand jury.

People, including staff at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort where the FBI seized more than 100 classified and top secret documents in August 2022, are said to have been subpoenaed to testify in front of the grand jury. The New York Times recently reported that more than 20 Secret Service agents hired to protect the former president have answered questions under oath to a grand jury after receiving a subpoena.

Trump's own lawyers have faced scrutiny amid claims that they drafted and signed a letter to prosecutors assuring that all classified materials had been returned to the National Archives after the FBI's first visit to Mar-a-Lago in June 2022.

During the June 2022 visit, Trump's legal team is alleged to have "explicitly prohibited" federal agents from looking inside a storage room at the resort. The FBI then recovered classified documents, including some from the storage room, during the August 2022 raid.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing in connection to the classified documents investigation, including alleging he declassified all the materials in question before he left the White House in January 2021. Trump's own lawyers have never argued that the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago last August were declassified in official court filings.

The apparent emergence of an audio recording from July 2021 in which Trump allegedly admits to retaining a secret Pentagon paper about a potential attack on Iran that he no longer had the power to declassify, has also cast doubts on Trump's defense.

As a result, Rahmani suggested, it is going to be a "cakewalk" for prosecutors to prove Trump illegally retained the classified documents.

"Trump's defense has been that he somehow declassified these documents, but if that defense falls apart, then the same defense argument forces him to essentially admit he retained the documents," Rahmani told Newsweek.

"And the media reports of a tape recording in which Trump talked about having a classified document about Iran—that could also be used to prove that he personally knew what he had and how sensitive it was."

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's legal team via email for comment.