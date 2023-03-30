Trump Indictment Sparks Republican Meltdown

Donald Trump's indictment caused outrage among some Republicans who defended the former president who has been charged by a Manhattan grand jury in an investigation into hush-money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

"The Democrat Party's hatred for Donald Trump knows no bounds. The 'substance' of this political persecution is utter garbage. This is completely unprecedented and is a catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system," tweeted Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas following reports of the indictment.

Meanwhile, conservative Republican Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado wrote: "BREAKING: Trump has been indicted! This is another political witch hunt targeting the people's President."

Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be indicted, which might weaken his chances in the 2024 presidential election.

When asked about Ohio GOP Representative Jim Jordan's reaction to the indictment, Jordan's spokesperson referred Newsweek to Jordan's tweet in which he said, "Outrageous."

"I'll say it now, they've indicted him for a crime that doesn't exist," said Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal attorney.

"This isn't just the radical left weaponizing the government to target their political enemies, this is them weaponizing the government to interfere in the 2024 election to stop Trump. The only solution is to shove it down their throats and put him back in the White House!!! #MAGA," Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

The charges stemming from the investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office are not yet known, but more details are expected to be known within the upcoming days, Reuters reported citing The New York Times. Trump will now have to travel to New York City for fingerprinting and other processing procedures.

Trump's defense attorney Joe Tacopina said the former president will likely be arraigned in court next week, according to CNN.

Trump was being investigated after it was discovered that $130,000 was paid to Daniels by Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 presidential election to keep secret an affair that Daniels claims she had with Trump in 2006. During his Saturday rally in Waco, Texas, Trump denied the affair and called Daniels "horse face" as crowds cheered on.

The former president strongly criticized the investigation as he repeatedly asserted his innocence. He also called on his supporters on Truth Social earlier this month to protest against the investigation and his potential arrest.

New York prosecutors earlier this month claimed that the payment to Daniels might be considered a campaign violation and also found that the Trump Organization recorded the reimbursement to Cohen as legal expenses. It is against state law in New York for companies to misclassify the nature of expenses. This could lead to a misdemeanor charge for Trump, which might later become a felony if the misclassification took place in order to cover up another crime.

The former president took to his Truth Social to rant about the indictment, saying "these Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED [sic] the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President."

Despite the support from some conservatives, Trump has already become less favorable among other members of the GOP.

Republicans expressed that they want to move on to support new candidates for the election next year, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gaining momentum within the GOP, even though he hasn't announced a presidential bid.

Newsweek has reached out via email to Trump's media spokesperson and Jordan's office for comment.

Update 3/30/23, 7:06 p.m. ET: This article has been updated to include additional information.