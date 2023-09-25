U.S.

Donald Trump Demands Investigation Into NBC News: 'Enemy of the People'

U.S. Donald Trump NBC News News Media 2024 Election

Former President Donald Trump has called for NBC News to be investigated, and said he would "thoroughly" scrutinize media outlets if he retakes the presidency in 2024.

Trump, the current frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, claimed in a post on Truth Social that the "vicious" coverage by NBC News and its affiliates was effectively a "big" campaign contribution to the Democratic Party.

It comes after Trump recently gave an interview to NBC's Meet the Press, which legal experts said may have undermined his defense to federal criminal charges over his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

"They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its 'Country Threatening Treason,'" Trump wrote in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

"Their endless coverage of the now fully debunked SCAM known as Russia, Russia, Russia, and much else, is one big Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party."

He then went on to say what he would do to media outlets that he called a "true threat to democracy" and the "enemy of the people" if he returns to the White House.

"I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events," he wrote.

"Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE? They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!"

Trump's comments about the media come after he lashed out at Gen. Mark Milley in another Truth Social post.

"This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States," he wrote in the post on Friday.

"This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH! A war between China and the United States could have been the result of this treasonous act. To be continued!!!"

Newsweek has contacted a Trump spokesperson and NBC News for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

