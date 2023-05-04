Donald Trump's Anti-Biden Ad Has a Glaring Problem

Donald Trump's recent ad targeting President Joe Biden has been criticized for appearing to use pictures of violent protests on his watch and a misleading depiction of immigration into the U.S.

The ad states "Under Joe Biden, America is a nation in decline" and says voters should "contribute to making America great again."

It has an picture of Biden at its center and features other images showing a police car on fire, a group of people wading through water, gas station prices, a Chinese flag and a spy balloon.

However, the picture of the blazing police car was taken in Chicago on May 30, 2020, while Trump was in office.

This image shows an ad from Donald Trump's campaign team targeting Joe Biden. It features photos taken in 2020 during Trump's presidential tenure.

The image was featured in stories reflecting on protests that had turned violent across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

The image of people wading through water appears to be an attempt to highlight concerns surrounding illegal immigration into the U.S. However, not only was this photo taken on January 21, 2020, again during Trump's tenure as president, it does not depict immigration into the U.S.

The picture, which was taken by Moises Castillo and distributed to media outlets through AP, shows migrants crossing from Mexico back into Guatemala.

The ad, which can be viewed at Facebook's Ad Library, is currently inactive but was displayed on Facebook from April 26 to April 27.

It is sponsored by Donald Trump's official Facebook page, and captioned: "Were you not better off before Biden?

"Joe Biden is officially running for re-election. Under his 'leadership', America is a nation in decline.

"Our border is wide open, our enemies openly mock us, and inflation is the highest it's been in 40 years.

"But YOU have a choice. Biden and the radical Democrats' tin pot dictatorship doesn't have to be America's reality.

"With your support, we'll overcome the BILLIONS OF DOLLARS Biden and his special interest donors are spending to influence our elections and win back the White House.

"Please contribute to ensure the launch of Biden's re-election campaign BACKFIRES."

Following his announcement that he was running for president again, Biden has launched attacks against Trump supporters.

In an advert, Biden referenced "MAGA extremists" and insisted the U.S. was in a fight for its soul. Showing images from the January 6 storming of the Capitol, Biden called on voters to speak out on issues such as abortion, the banning of books and tax cuts for the wealthy.

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump and the White House via email for comment.