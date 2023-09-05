U.S.

Donald Trump Jr. Issues Warning to Republicans as Ken Paxton Trial Starts

U.S. Ken Paxton Texas Senate Donald Trump Jr Republicans

Donald Trump Jr. predicts that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will come out of his impeachment trial unscathed and that Republican voters will remember it come election time.

Paxton, a Republican first elected in 2015 and currently in his third term following a 2022 reelection, is fighting for his political life following a successful May impeachment vote initiated by the GOP-led Texas House of Representatives—the third such impeachment of a Texas official in nearly two centuries. Lawmakers supported the motion by a 121-23 vote. As of May 2023, the House consisted of 85 Republicans to 64 Democrats, with one seat vacant, and not all legislators voted.

Texas senators began weighing the 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton today, including allegations of corruption, misusing official information, abusing his official capacity, retaliation, and procuring a job for a woman named Laura Olson with whom he was having an affair. He is also accused of using his position to intervene in an investigation into real estate investor Nate Paul and then firing four deputies who reported alleged bribes Paxton received from Paul.

"Today marks another milestone in Ken Paxton's career of fighting the Austin Swamp and Establishment," Trump Jr. wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Ken will survive and will continue to combat the Swamp in Texas to put America First.

"I'm looking forward to the upcoming 2024 primary season. RINO [Republican In Name Only] hunting season starts soon!!!"

Today's proceedings began with the swearing-in of Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a Paxton ally, to preside over the trial. He granted a motion that Paxton "cannot be compelled to testify" during his impeachment trial, due to it mirroring a criminal trial.

That was followed by 12 Republicans joining 12 Democrats in a 24-6 vote to reject a motion to dismiss the trial in the GOP-led Senate. Senators also voted 22-8 against a motion to exclude all evidence before January 2023, according to CNN.

Donald Trump Jr. listens as former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump Jr. said Tuesday that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is in the middle of an impeachment trial, will be vindicated. Drew Angerer/Getty

Paxton pleaded not guilty to all 16 impeachment articles for which he's currently being tried, reported The Texas Tribune's Patrick Svitek.

The attorney general was suspended on May 27 following his impeachment. He will be removed from office and will no longer be eligible to run for state office again if two-thirds of the Texas Senate ultimately votes to remove him.

Paxton has been accused of illegalities dating back to his original 2015 campaign when he was charged with securities fraud violations related to activities prior to taking office.

The proceedings are being broadcast live for Texas residents on multiple local news networks including KPRC and NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as for all viewers on Texas-based news sites such as The Texas Tribune and via the Texas Senate's official website.

Newsweek reached out to Paxton's office and his attorney, Tony Buzbee, via email for comment.

Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
