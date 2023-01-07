Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy Share Love-In After 'Crazy' Speaker Race

Former President Donald Trump has celebrated newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy's victory while acknowledging that the 15 ballot race could be seen as "crazy."

Trump took to his Truth Social platform early on Saturday and praised McCarthy's win after the Republican finally succeeded on the 15th vote after four days of opposition from a minority within his own party.

"The 'Speaker' selection process, as crazy as it may seem, has made it all much bigger and more important than if done the more conventional way. Congratulations to Kevin McCarthy and our GREAT Republican Party!" the former president wrote.

Speaker McCarthy also had kind words for Trump and thanked him for his support following the final ballot. He spoke to reporters at around 2a.m. E.T. after the late night vote.

"But I do want to especially thank President Trump," McCarthy said. "I don't think you should doubt–anybody should doubt his influence. He was with me from the beginning... And he was all in. He would call me and he would call others."

"And he really was – I was just talking to him tonight – helping get those final votes," McCarthy went on. "And what he's really saying really for the party and the country, that we have to come together. We have to focus on the economy. We've got to focus, make our border secure. We've got to do so much work to do, and he was a great influence to make that all happen. So, thank you, President Trump."

Trump had publicly backed McCarthy despite opposition from some Republicans in Congress who are seen as close allies of the former president, including Representatives Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert.

Newsweek has asked Speaker McCarthy's office for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.