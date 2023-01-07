Kevin McCarthy Breaks Silence After Winning Vote: 'I Will Never Give Up'

Newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has responded to his victory in the House of Representatives after four days of opposition from a minority within his own party.

McCarthy took to Twitter early on Saturday morning and shared a video of the speech he delivered to the House after he was elected speaker on the 15th ballot on Friday.

"I hope one thing is clear after this week: I will never give up. And I will never give up for you, the American people," McCarthy tweeted.

The final vote saw McCarthy win support from 216 Republicans in the House, all 212 Democrats voted for Representative Hakeem Jeffries and six Republicans voted "present."

Voting "present" lowers the threshold needed for a majority and by not voting for an alternative candidate, McCarthy's opponents cleared the way for him to become speaker in the 118th Congress.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.