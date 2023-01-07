Kevin McCarthy Secures Speakership: Here's What to Look Out for Next

Representative Kevin McCarthy finally cleared his path to the speakership after 15 ballots and four-plus days of a congressional stalemate by convincing almost all of his detractors to flip their votes and elect him to the gavel just after midnight Saturday.

The first week of the new Congress has been grueling for both McCarthy, who was unable to win on the first ballot—a result not seen in the last 100 years, as well as for the Republican Party, whose members dragged their civil war onto the House floor and revealed just how divisive the House GOP stands.

The struggle over the speakership has suggested that the next two years will be tumultuous for the new Republican majority and called into question whether McCarthy will be able to successfully govern in a chamber where he has only 10 more seats than the Democrats: 222 Republicans to 212 Democrats, with one Virginia seat vacant due to the November 2022 death of Representative Donald McEachin.

As the members of the House reconvene next week, here are the top three things to watch out for in the wake of early Saturday's vote:

Committee Assignments for Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar

In 2021, both Greene and Gosar were stripped of their committee assignments over interacting with social media posts that supported violence against their Democratic counterparts, although Greene said her removal was tied to her efforts to bring House members to the floor for roll call votes.

Now that the Republicans have the majority, it remains in question whether McCarthy will follow through with reinstating their roles.

Before February 4, 2021, Greene served on the Budget Committee and Education and Labor Committee. Gosar was a member of the Natural Resources Committee and Oversight and Government Reform Committee before his removal on November 17, 2021.

Prior to the speaker vote, some political commentators suggested that Greene struck a deal with McCarthy regarding her assignment in exchange for her endorsement—a clear win for McCarthy, who struggled to earn the backing of the GOP's far-right members. Greene has denied making a deal with McCarthy.

Earlier this week, Greene told the press that during a conference meeting, House Republicans learned there were three members of the House Freedom Caucus who demanded positions on subcommittees ahead of the speaker vote. "I have not done that for myself," she added.

Gosar, on the other hand, voted against McCarthy on the first 11 ballots but flipped his vote on the 12th, looking agitated before casting his vote and quickly exiting the floor as McCarthy allies applauded him.

Former Trump White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah suggested that McCarthy may have made a promise to Gosar in exchange for flipping.

"The devil is always in the details," Farah tweeted on Friday. "I'm very curious/ nervous/ concerned to see what McCarthy promised that would flip *Paul Gosar*."

GOP Investigations Into Hunter Biden, Dr. Fauci and Immigration

House Republicans have vowed to probe everyone from President Joe Biden and his family to the Department of Justice once they take the majority in the chamber.

Members of the Oversight Committee have vowed to focus on Biden's son Hunter "because we feel he's a national security threat" due to his international business dealings.

Representative Jim Jordan has also called for investigations into the nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, over alleged COVID disinformation, as well as the DOJ for going "against parents" by investigating threats of violence made to school administrators, board members and teachers.

Republicans have also rallied behind the situation at the border, calling for the Department of Homeland Security to be investigated over the Biden administration's response to the influx of migrants. Additionally, more than 30 House Republicans have co-sponsored a resolution to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Political Futures of McCarthy's Dissenters

While McCarthy was able to flip enough of his critics to finally win the gavel, there were staunch opponents within the GOP who remained firm in blocking his path through the first 14 votes. Whether those Republicans—such as Representatives Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz—will suffer political backlash from McCarthy, who may snub them from committee assignments, is also unknown.

It is also unclear as to whether McCarthy allies will isolate his defectors from having more power within the Republican conference.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Boebert insisted, "We're not making a point. We're making a change."