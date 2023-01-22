Donald Trump, Lauren Boebert Lead Fury at Joe Biden's Latest Documents

Former President Donald Trump and Republican representative Lauren Boebert have expressed their outrage after the latest discovery of classified documents unearthed in a search of President Joe Biden's home.

On Saturday night President Biden's attorney, Bob Bauer, confirmed that further classified documents had been located at Biden's home in Delaware.

Six of the items had classification markings, he added, and some dated from President Biden's time in the Senate and others from when he served as vice president under Barack Obama.

Neither President Biden nor First Lady Jill Biden were at the Wilmington residence at the time of the DOJ search, which lasted almost 13 hours, according to the lawyer.

It was the latest in a series of revelations about classified documents, beginning on November 2, 2022 after the first collection of documents were found at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank established by President Biden.

Documents were then located at his Wilmington residence in Delaware, including in the property's garage and then in a nearby storage space.

Attorney-General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur as a special counsel to investigate Biden's handling of the documents.

Some have compared the current president's situation with that of Trump, who is facing an investigation for allegedly mishandling classified files. Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI back in August 2022.

Writing on his Truth Social page, the former president wrote that he "did NOTHING WRONG," adding that "they created this documents mess for themselves by being so totally DERANGED about me."

Speaking to the media on January 12, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that "the search is complete."

Referencing this comment, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert called Jean-Pierre's statement "a complete lie," adding the "White House has lost ANY REMAINING SHRED of credibility on this issue."

Last week, Karinge Jean-Pierre said that the search of Biden’s Wilmington home had been completed.



Now, we find out that was a complete lie.



The White House has lost ANY REMAINING SHRED of credibility on this issue. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 22, 2023

Writing on Twitter, Republican Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, asked: "How can anyone trust this President?"

In a statement released on Saturday, Bauer said the President had instructed his personal attorneys from the outset "to fully cooperate" with the Department of Justice (DOJ).

"Accordingly, having previously identified and reported to DOJ a small number of documents with classification markings at the President's Wilmington home, and in the interest of moving the process forward as expeditiously as possible, we offered to provide prompt access to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material," Bauer said in the statement.

The latest search, which began on Friday morning, encompassed "all working, living and storage spaces in the home," which amounted to "full access" to the president's Delaware residence, according to Bauer.

"DOJ had full access to the President's home, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades," he said.

Following Friday's search, the DOJ "took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the president's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as vice president."

The DOJ "also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years," Bauer continued.

Newsweek has contacted teh White House for comment.