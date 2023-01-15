Joe Biden Documents Timeline: How President's Week Went From Bad to Worse

President Joe Biden has come under intense scrutiny this week after classified documents were found at his home and former private office.

The president was blasted by Republicans after the documents, dating back to his time as vice president under the Obama administration, were discovered in the Washington D.C. offices of the Penn Biden Center as well as his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden worked at the think tank after leaving the vice presidency in 2017 until launching his 2020 presidential bid.

Justice Department officials have since opened an investigation into the 16 classified documents to find whether any federal laws were broken and whether they were mishandled.

Several documents were discovered in November ahead of the crucial Midterm elections and the following month Biden's team found more documents in his garage and library.

Comparisons have already been drawn with former President Donald Trump, who was found to be in possession of classified documents following an FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Here is how Biden's week played out.

Monday, January 9

CBS reported on the discovery of 10 classified documents in the Washington D.C. offices of the Penn Biden Center, a think tank founded by Biden where he would work on occasion following the end of his role as vice president.

According to CBS, the documents were found by Biden's personal attorneys on November 2 and had been uncovered when they had been "packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space. "

White House lawyer Richard Sauber later told the network: "The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings."

Tuesday, January 10

During a news conference in Mexico City, Biden was forced to address the increasing number of reports about the discovery of the classified documents.

Biden said he was "surprised" that government documents were found in the offices and added that he was cooperating with the investigation.

He claimed not to know what was in the documents and said: "They [attorneys] found some documents in a box in a locked cabinet, or at least a closet, and as soon as they did they realized there were several classified documents in that box."

Wednesday, January 11

Biden's legal team found more documents in addition to the files uncovered at his former office.

They were found in a locked garage at his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

President Biden would later address the discovery during a Thursday, January 12 press conference where he said: "I'm gonna get a chance to speak on all of this, God willing, soon. By the way, my Corvette's in a locked garage, OK?

"So, it's not like they're sitting in the street. But as I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified materials seriously."

The defense was mocked by some social media users.

Thursday, January 12

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, Robert K. Hur, as special counsel to investigate Biden's handling of the documents.

Garland said: "I am confident that Mr. Hur will carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent manner, and in accordance with the highest traditions of this Department."

Friday, January 13

House Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee announced they would launch an investigation into the discovery of the documents.

Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mike Johnson (R-CA) said in a letter to Garland: "We are conducting oversight of the justice department's actions with respect to former Vice President Biden's mishandling of classified documents, including the apparently unauthorized possession of classified material at a Washington D.C. private office and in the garage of his residence in Wilmington.

"On 12 January 2023, you appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate these matters. The circumstances of this appointment raise fundamental oversight questions that the committee routinely examines. We expect your complete cooperation with our inquiry."

Saturday, January 14

White House lawyer Sauber revealed in a statement shared on Saturday that six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden's library.

The White House previously said that one page had been found there, adding to growing criticism of the Biden administration's handling of the situation.

