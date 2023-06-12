News

Donald Trump Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Beautiful' During Georgia Rally

A video of Donald Trump calling Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene beautiful has gone viral on social media.

The former president praised Greene during his speech on Saturday in Columbus at Georgia's Republican convention.

Trump was complaining about the 2020 election result, where he lost to President Joe Biden, as well as the investigation into his alleged attempts to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find more votes, before he called Greene on to the stage.

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks June 10, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on May 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. While on stage, Donald Trump called Marjorie Taylor Greene beautiful. Getty

The video, shared on Twitter by political commentator Ron Filipkowski, has been viewed more than 575,000 times.

Trump's speech over the weekend was his first public appearance since he was indicted on 37 federal charges in connection to the classified material investigation into the former president. During his speech, Trump also used the opportunity to attack Special Counsel Jack Smith.

When called on stage, Greene insisted Trump was currently beating Biden in 2024 presidential election polls and, with support, he could go on to have four more years in the White House.

"Beaten up, it is horrible, [the lawyers] want to go into a phone call, one of the interesting things about the phone call, it was perfect, I have a right to complain about the election, would Marjorie Taylor Greene agree?" Trump said.

"Where is Marjorie? Marjorie Taylor Greene would say...she is a warrior, oh there she is. Look at her, how beautiful."

The crowd can be heard cheering as Trump calls on Greene to say something to the audience.

"I want to let you all know, this is something that you know and I know, President Trump is beating Joe Biden poll after poll after poll," Greene said.

"He is up seven points today and if he were to run against Kamala Harris he is up 11 points, which is funny.

"Alright Georgia, let's get the job done in 2024, and get President Trump across the line and get him back in the White House for four more years."

While Greene did not say which polls she was referring to, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll from late May indicated Trump was leading Biden by 7 points, according to a report by The Hill.

The poll, conducted between May 17 and 18, found that 47 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump in the 2024 election if it was held today and he was the Republican party's candidate.

In comparison, 40 percent backed Biden, while 13 percent said they did not know or were unsure. According to The Hill report, the survey is an online sample and was drawn from the Harris Panel.

In another poll, seen by The Hill in March, it indicated if Vice President Kamala Harris was to run against Trump, she would also lose.

In the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, 49 percent of participants said they would choose Trump, while 38 percent said thy would support Harris. 13 percent said they were undecided. This poll was conducted between March 23 and March 24 of 1,990 registered voters.

