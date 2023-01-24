Trump Feverishly Defends 'Perfect Calls' as Georgia Decision Looms

Former President Donald Trump continued to defend his actions regarding the 2020 election despite a soon-to-be released report that could include recommendations for criminal charges against him.

The public could have access to a special grand jury report produced at the end of a seven-month investigation into Trump and his followers' efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. A judge is expected to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to release the report publicly. The report could include recommendations for indictments against Trump regarding his actions to secure a win against President Joe Biden in Georgia.

An investigation was launched into Trump's efforts to overturn the decision in Georgia, which showed Biden winning with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232. During the Georgia election, Trump allegedly made a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and requested that he "find" the votes needed to beat Biden in the state.

Trump maintained that he never did anything wrong and that he continues to believe the 2020 election was stolen in a Truth Social post published Tuesday morning.

"My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the Marxists, Communists, Racists, and RINOS don't even want to talk about, were 'PERFECT' calls," Trump posted.

"Many people, including lawyers for both sides, were knowingly on the line. I was protesting a RIGGED & STOLEN Election, which evidence proves it was. I won Georgia by a lot, but only needed a small number of votes from that total number. They cheated in many ways including STUFFING Ballots, ALL CAUGHT LIVE ON TAPE..."

Biden was the first Democratic presidential candidate to secure Georgia's electoral votes since Bill Clinton. Biden was determined to be the winner of the state in December 2020 after the votes were recounted by hand. The recount added 5,800 previously uncounted votes, with 1,400 of those for Trump. The recount wasn't enough to boost Trump's lag, and Raffensperger said the election wasn't rigged but the miscount was due to human error.

Trump's legal team refused to attend the hearing Tuesday, citing that the jury never subpoenaed Trump during its investigation. In their statement, the lawyers maintained that Trump didn't violate the law with his call to Raffensperger. Other Republicans testified, including Raffensperger, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign for comment.