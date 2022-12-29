Trump Reignites Election Rigging Claims in Wake of Jan. 6 Subpoena Victory

Donald Trump has once again pushed false claims about the 2020 election being rigged after he was cleared from testifying to the January 6 House Select Committee.

In a post on Truth Social, the former president asked what the "consequences" should be for the FBI while promoting the disputed claim that the federal agency worked with Twitter and paid the social media company money to suppress a story about Hunter Biden's laptop and other information from the public.

The allegation was made in the latest of the so-called "Twitter Files" shared by writer Michael Shellenberger. The claim, which has also been pushed by Twitter's owner Elon Musk, has been accused of being misleading and unsubstantiated.

"So, if the FBI illegally suppressed all of the really bad information on the Biden family (laptop!) at a level never seen before, ('it was Russian disinformation,' they said), while at the same time not letting the many positive things accomplished by 'Trump' get out to the public, but would instead put out 'bad stuff,' that would be the very definition of the Government's RIGGING of an Election," Trump wrote.

"Pollsters projected this Scam made a difference of Millions of votes. What are the CONSEQUENCES?"

It was the second time that Trump attacked the FBI and spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election on social media in a matter of hours.

In his previous post, Trump made unsubstantiated claims the FBI helped rig the 2020 election while reacting to news the January 6 House Select Committee will be withdrawing the subpoena they issued against him ahead of the panel shutting down ahead of the new congressional term on January 3.

"Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI's involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!"

Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the panel investigating the Capitol riot, confirmed in a letter that it is withdrawing its subpoena and no longer seeking Trump's testimony or requested documents as it has completed its investigation into the insurrection. The committee will be shutting down on January 3, regardless.

The committee made a criminal referral to the Department of Justice recommending they charge Trump with four crimes, including conspiracy to defraud the government, and inciting or assisting an insurrection.

An 845-page report from the panel accused Trump of being the head of a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the 2020 election results and the "central cause" of the January 6 riot.