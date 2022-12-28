Trump Touts Jan. 6 Subpoena 'Death,' Suggests Committee Was Going to 'Lose'

Former President Donald Trump is celebrating the "death" of a subpoena from the House January 6 committee, while claiming that the panel investigating the siege on the U.S. Capitol knew he "did nothing wrong."

Trump speculated in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that his unsubstantiated claim that the FBI was responsible for "rigging" the 2020 election against him may have played a role in the subpoena withdrawal. He also suggested that the committee expected to "lose in Court" if it continued to pursue the subpoena.

"Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election," Trump wrote.

"They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court," he continued. "Perhaps the FBI's involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!"

In fact, the subpoena was withdrawn because the committee is about to be disbanded. The lawmakers have already held their last meeting and issued the final report on their January 6 investigation.

"As you may know, the Select Committee has concluded its hearings, released its final report and will very soon reach its end," committee chair Bennie Thompson wrote in a letter to the law firm of Trump lawyer Harmeet Dhillon on Wednesday.

"In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena," Thompson continued.

In a tweet, Dhillon also framed the withdrawal of the subpoena as a significant "win," claiming that "the committee waved the white flag." Dhillon said that the committee had "wasted millions for a purely political witch-hunt."

The subpoena, which featured 19 demands including that Trump testify to the committee, was issued in October. Trump lawyer Alina Habba initially said that the former president would "comply" because he had "nothing to hide."

Trump later sued to block the subpoena and refused to testify, eventually running out the clock. If the committee had wanted to pursue the subpoena beyond this week, it likely would have been prevented from doing so because Republicans are set to take control of the House next week.

Although Trump suggested on Wednesday that the subpoena withdrawal was evidence that the committee was convinced of his innocence, the panel's 845-page final report actually said that he was the "central cause" of the Capitol insurrection and responsible for a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.

In addition, the committee referred Trump to the Department of Justice for potential prosecution on four different criminal charges. The most serious charge, inciting or aiding an insurrection, could disqualify the former president from ever holding federal office again.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's office and the House January 6 committee for comment.